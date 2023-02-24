For over 50 years, the NAACP Image Awards have been dedicated to recognizing the achievements of people of color throughout the film, television, music, sports and literary arenas. The 54th ceremony is taking place on Saturday, February 25, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on BET.

This year, The Equalizer star Queen Latifah serves as the host and oversees a night jam-packed full of stars set to attend and present. Although she is nominated for a best actress award for her role in the CBS drama, Latifah has already won the honor of being the first woman to serve as solo host of the ceremony since Diana Ross had the privilege in 2000.

Joining Queen Latifah are several other big stars. This includes Abbott Elementary actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, The Best Man: The Final Chapters stars Morris Chestnut and Terrence Howard, All American actor Taye Diggs and more.

Ready to tune in? Here is everything you need to know on how to watch the 2023 NAACP Image Awards and what to expect.

How to watch the 2023 NAACP Image Awards in the US

This year's NAACP Image Awards air live on BET. BET is a network offered in many cable packages. However, if you've cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, it's also a channel with live TV streaming services such as Sling TV , Hulu with Live TV , Fubo TV and YouTube TV .

Additionally, the show simulcasts across other Paramount Global networks including BET HER, CBS, CMT, Comedy Central, LOGO, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, POP TV, Smithsonian, TV Land and VH1.

How to watch the 2023 NAACP Image Awards from anywhere

If the NAACP Image Awards aren't playing where you are, a potential solution to this issue is with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address, enabling you to watch TV shows and events like the NAACP Image Awards from other locations. Our favorite is ExpressVPN , which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

What to know about the 2023 NAACP Image Awards

When are the 2023 NAACP Image Awards?

The 54th NAACP Image Awards air live on Saturday, February 25, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on BET. Additionally, the show will be available to watch at that time on BET HER, CBS, CMT, Comedy Central, LOGO, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, POP TV, Smithsonian, TV Land and VH1.

Who's hosting the 2023 NAACP Image Awards?

Emmy-winning/Oscar-nominated actress Queen Latifah is emceeing the ceremony. She has built quite the legacy not only on screen but also in music. Some of her most notable roles have been in Living Single , Chicago , Hairspray (2007) and Beauty Shop . She's recently been spotted in End of the Road , Hustle and The Tiger Rising .

Who is receiving the NAACP's President's Award?

Every year at the ceremony, The President's Award is presented in recognition of the special achievements and contributions to public service made by a particular person(s). This year's recipients are husband and wife duo Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.

Speaking on the honorees, President and CEO of the NAACP, Derrick Johnson stated:

"We're thrilled to present this award to Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade who together have consistently utilized their platforms to advance social justice and raise awareness to the inequalities existing in our country. We're proud to recognize the couple's tireless humanitarian work as they continue to advocate for equality and acceptance for all."

Previous recipients of the award include the likes of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle , Muhammad Ali, Jesse Jackson, Colin Powell, Rihanna and Jay-Z.

Who are the 2023 NAACP Image nominees?

Below we've included some of the more highly-contested categories of this year's show. However, you can check out the full list of nominees on the BET website.

Entertainer of the year

Angela Bassett

Mary J. Blige

Quinta Brunson

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Outstanding motion picture

Outstanding comedy series

Outstanding drama series

Outstanding television movie, limited-series or dramatic special