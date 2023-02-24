How to get Focus Potions in Hogwarts Legacy

While you could simply make your way through Hogwarts Legacy's battles relying solely on your combat skills, you'll perform better if you take the time to acquire and use the right stat-boosting potions. Perhaps the best of these available potions is the Focus Potion, which reduces the amount of time you have to wait before a spell can be used again. That way, you can cast your most powerful spells more often and take enemies down faster.

But how exactly do you get these potions in Hogwarts Legacy ? There are a couple of options available to you. You can either purchase them for a significant amount or brew them yourself and save some Galleons.

Hogwarts Legacy: What does Focus Potion do?

Hogwarts Legacy: Character in battle with indicator around a spell that has a cooldown. (Image credit: Windows Central)

You know how when you're in a battle and you use one of your spells but then you have to wait for a while before you can use that spell again? This wait time is referred to as a cooldown.

The reason Focus Potion is so desirable is that it reduces all of your spells' cooldown times while the potion is in effect. That way, you can cast your best spells more rapidly in battle. As you can imagine, this can help you defeat enemies a lot faster. Hogwarts Legacy's combat can be somewhat challenging, but varied spells and potions help make battling enjoyable. It's just one reason why this is one of the best PC games and best Xbox games out there.

Hogwarts Legacy: Where to buy Focus Potion

Hogwarts Legacy: J. Pippin's Potions purchasing a Focus Potion. (Image credit: Windows Central)

You can purchase Focus Potion from J. Pippin's Potions in Hogsmeade. The easiest way to get there is by going to Hogsmeade Map → West Hogsmeade Floo Flame and when the screen loads you'll be facing the side of the shop.

Pippin sells Focus Potions for 500 Galleons. However, he usually only has two in stock at a time. Since quantities are limited and the potions are expensive, it's a better idea to brew Focus Potions yourself rather than buying them.

Hogwarts Legacy Eye Chest. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Fortunately, Pippin sells the Focus Potion Recipe for 1,200 Galleons. It's costly up front but will save money in the long run. You should purchase this recipe as soon as you can. If you're short on money take some time to open one of the many Eye Chests in Hogsmeade, which contain 500 Galleons each. You can also sell any unwanted gear to most of the shops in Hogsmeade and earn plenty of coins that way.

Hogwarts Legacy: Where to get Focus Potion ingredients

Hogwarts Legacy: Dugbog in a swamp. (Image credit: Windows Central)

In order to brew a Focus Potion, you need to have one Lacewing Flies container, one Fluxweed Stem, and one Dugbog Tongue. Here's where you can find these ingredients:

Hogwarts Legacy: How to brew Focus Potion

(Image credit: Windows Central)

In order to conjure a Potion Station, you must purchase the proper Conjuration Spellcraft from the Tomes and Scrolls shop in Hogsmeade . This will unlock the ability for you to conjure Potions Stations in The Room of Requirement.

Hogwarts Legacy: Conjure a Potion Station. (Image credit: Windows Central)

While in The Room of Requirement, cast Conjuration → Potions → choose a Potion Station , and then place it somewhere. It costs two Moonstones for a small Potion Station, 10 Moonstones for a medium Potion Station, and 20 Moonstones for a T-Shaped Potion Station.

Hogwarts Legacy: Brew a potion. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Go up to the Potion Station and press the Interact button (F on Windows). Then select Focus Potion to brew it. Crafting one bottle of Focus Potion requires:

1 x Lacewing Flies

1 x Fluxweed Stem

1 x Dugbog Tongue

Hogwarts Legacy: Wait for a potion to finish. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Wait one minute while the potion brews. You might even want to have multiple Potion Stations crafting Focus Potion at a time.

Hogwarts Legacy: Collect Focus Potion when it's done brewing. (Image credit: Windows Central)

When the potion is ready, go up to the table and press the button to collect it (F on Windows). As soon as the Potion Station is available again you can start brewing another Focus Potion.

Focus Pocus

Being able to cast your best spells faster without waiting as long for the cooldown gives you an edge against spiders, Ashwinders, poachers, and other enemies you face in Hogwarts Legacy. While you can purchase these potions from J. Pippin's Potions in Hogsmeade, it will save you a lot of money in the long run if you craft them yourself.

You can purchase the Focus Potion Recipe from J. Potions Pippins and then can purchase Fluxweed Stem Seeds from The Magic Neep. Then you'll just have to gather the three ingredients you need and brew your potion in The Room of Requirement.