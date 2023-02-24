Open in App
Camden County, GA
See more from this location?
TheAtlantaVoice

Charges dropped against Black inmate beaten in Georgia jail cell, DA says

By Melissa Alonso, Devon M. Sayers and CNN,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IUwW0_0kywfbqT00

(CNN) — Prosecutors have dropped all charges against a Black man who was beaten by multiple sheriff’s office employees while he was in custody at a Georgia jail in September 2022, according to a new court filing.

Attorneys for the man, Jarrett Hobbs, also reached a “significant settlement agreement” with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office to resolve all civil claims from the incident, the lawyers said in a statement.

In November, five Camden County Sheriff’s Office employees were placed on administrative duty amid an ongoing internal and a state investigation launched after surveillance video showed the employees beating Hobbs in a jail cell.

Three employees of the jail were charged with battery and violating the oath of office, while two others were disciplined.

“Let’s be clear: no one deserves to be beaten like that,” Hobbs’ attorney Harry Daniels said in a statement. “This settlement doesn’t make up for that, not by a long shot. But, at the end of the day, Mr. Hobbs’ charges were dropped, the officers who beat him have been charged and this settlement gives him and his family a new way forward. That’s something we can all be proud of.”

The amount of the settlement was not disclosed.

Hobbs had been on probation on a federal case out of North Carolina and violated that by being in Georgia, where he was charged with speeding, driving on a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, and assault, battery and obstruction charges, according to the warrant dismissal .

“State declines to prosecute drug and traffic charges further in the interests of justice,” the dismissal said, adding there is “insufficient evidence to prove that defendant is guilty” of the assault, battery and obstruction charges.

The criminal charges against Hobbs included the charges for assault, battery and obstruction for justice which deputies filed after the beating, his attorneys said in the statement.

Glynn County District Attorney’s Office confirmed all the charges from the incident were dropped, but declined to provide additional comment.

CNN has reached out to Camden County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

The post Charges dropped against Black inmate beaten in Georgia jail cell, DA says appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
15-year-old Georgia girl shot dead in her bed, three teens charged
Peachtree City, GA5 days ago
He Murdered Every Witness That Testified Against Him. The Man Who Never Forgives or Forgets: Thomas A. Henderson
Columbus, OH11 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mississippi Cops Beat, Waterboarded Handcuffed Black Men, Shot 1 For ‘Dating White Women’: Lawyers
Braxton, MS15 days ago
South Florida pregnant inmate seeks release, saying unborn baby is innocent of crimes
Miami, FL8 days ago
Prosecutor says child molester pretended to be trans to hurt girls again, office suspends prosecutor
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Former prison cook who abused inmate at East Bay facility gets stiff sentence
Dublin, CA20 days ago
WATCH: Woman accused of dismembering murder victim attacks lawyer in court
Green Bay, WI15 days ago
1st officer in Nichols arrest accused of brutality at prison
Memphis, TN19 days ago
Death row inmate convicted of murdering dancer says his dad is actual killer
Norman, OK22 days ago
Oakley woman pleads guilty to statutory rape of teenage boys, will serve 8 years in prison
Oakley, CA23 days ago
Woman receives double prison sentence for meth charge
Richwood, WV23 days ago
California teenager tricked into befriending undercover DEA agent is charged after selling him drugs
Oakland, CA15 days ago
A Mississippi Police Officer Who Shot a Black 15-Year-Old in the Head Won’t Face Criminal Charges
Gulfport, MS6 days ago
Black Driver Shot By Police While Sleeping In Grandma’s Driveway, Bodycam Video Shows
Indianapolis, IN15 days ago
Arkansas State football commit Kevion Davis arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old female
Brownsville, TN17 days ago
Police Shot Handcuffed Black Man in the Face in Mississippi, Attorney Says
Braxton, MS14 days ago
Mother of Kimbella Kimbell Demands Answers After Daughter Was Tased Then Found Dead in Mississippi Jail
Gulfport, MS13 days ago
An Off-Duty Police Officer in Chicago Yells Out, ‘I’ll Kill You!’ Before Killing Man Who Grabbed Her Gun
Chicago, IL8 days ago
Video of probation officer forcibly bending teen sparks outrage, allegations of excessive force
Malibu, CA19 days ago
Overdosing man calls 9-1-1, police find drugs, guns, and money in his car
Greeley, CO26 days ago
Two Detroit cops in a relationship with one another found dead in ‘very tragic’ suspected murder-suicide
Detroit, MI9 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy