Locals Only highlights NEPA bands every Sunday on 979X

Locals Only is a weekly 979X radio show, hosted by Lazy E, that features music by NEPA bands and artists.
Every Sunday at 7pm with Lazy E, local bands and artists take over 979X on their “Locals Only” show. This weekly radio special shines the spotlight on original songs written and played right here in our area. “Locals Only”
, brought to you by Music Go Round in Wilkes-Barre, features rock music from all over NEPA for the full hour. Here on The Weekender, I also get to know some of featured bands a bit better, including my interviews with War Ballad
, Crooked Ways
, The Mesos
, and Doubting Thomas
. Who, by the way, were all awesome
. 979X blasts the latest locally-made rock singles over their station to give our Northeastern Pennsylvania bands and artists the air-time they deserve. There’s a ton of musical talent here, so it’s wonderful listening to what these bands have been working on. Maybe a song will inspire you to catch them live at a nearby venue too!
The segment is hosted by Lazy E
, who started as an intern with 979X in 1994 and has worked with the Cumulus Media station ever since. Now, Lazy E hosts his own show and pumps out a great mix of your favorite rock music including punk, alternative, hard-rock, rock n’ roll, and every genre in between. In addition to Locals Only, Lazy E also hosts “Song Xecution” each day at 4 p.m. when two songs go head-to-head and “The 5 o’clock Block” when three songs will be played with a common theme for listeners to guess.
On 979X’s Locals Only line-up on Sunday, Feb 26 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., you’ll hear artists like:
- 8-Bit Panda Strike
- Altered Pink
- Ded and Buryd
- Fiendstar
- Foust
- Intrepid Bloom
- Jung Bergo
- Nail Bite
- Portland Frank
- Smooth Retsina Glow
- Stereo Jo
- The Loons
Want to feature your band’s music on Locals Only? Send your radio-friendly MP3 and the below information to Adam.Sieminski@cumulus.com, including: Band Name, Band Contact’s Name, Band Contact’s Phone Number, Band Contact’s Email, Band Website, and a Radio-friendly MP3.
Comments / 0