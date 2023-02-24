Kuna City Council votes to name new police station after mayor

On Tuesday night, the Kuna City Council unanimously voted to name the new police station under construction after Mayor Joe Stear.

The station is slated to be completed in the fall, according to City Clerk Chris Engels. At that time, it will be named the Joe L. Stear Safety Building.

Council President Greg McPherson brought the resolution before the council, citing Stear’s long public safety career as both a firefighter and fire commissioner and his years of service to the citizens of Kuna. Stear has worked in the public sector since 1979. McPherson said growing up there were a few men always running around the town helping out, and he remembers Stear was one of them.

“This is a good thing to honor somebody who’s dedicated decades of public service to the city,” McPherson said.

Kuna Police Chief Mike Fratusco also spoke in favor of the building’s name.

“Mayor Stear is one of the main reasons that I asked to be chief out here once Chief McDaniel retired. … His record for public safety is honestly second-to-none with any of our contract cities for the entire county. This is the first city that has built a police station for their contract policing,” Fratusco said. “It is so appreciated what you have done for us along with the city council … He has really, really helped the increase of the safety out here … He deserves this.”

Just before the resolution was called to a vote, councilmember John Laraway quipped that if he were Stear, he would have held out for the overpass bridge the city has sought to build over the railroad for years. In previous meetings, Stear has joked that if he’s not around to see it, he hopes people will throw his ashes over it.

Stear said he was deeply honored by the proposal.

“I would highly recommend that anybody that gets the opportunity to serve the community in some way or another to do so. It’s very rewarding. I’ve had a great time doing it from the very beginning,” Stear said. “I’m very appreciative.”

The unanimous vote in favor of the resolution was met with applause from those in attendance.

The council also voted on Tuesday to award Prusik Construction the contract to build the police station. Engels said Prusik’s bid came in at approximately $1.46 million.