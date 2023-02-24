Open in App
San Antonio, TX
The Associated Press

Utah hosts San Antonio after Markkanen’s 43-point performance

By The Associated Press,

7 days ago

San Antonio Spurs (14-46, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (30-31, 10th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts the San Antonio Spurs after Lauri Markkanen scored 43 points in the Utah Jazz’s 120-119 overtime victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Jazz are 20-18 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is fifth in the NBA with 117.6 points and is shooting 47.4% from the field.

The Spurs are 5-31 in Western Conference play. San Antonio is third in the Western Conference with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Charles Bassey averaging 2.1.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Spurs defeated the Jazz 126-122 in their last matchup on Dec. 27. Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 24 points, and Markkanen led the Jazz with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markkanen is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jazz, while averaging 25.2 points and 8.6 rebounds. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 21.1 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Utah.

Tre Jones is averaging 12.8 points and 6.3 assists for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 5-5, averaging 117.2 points, 48.4 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.5 points per game.

Spurs: 0-10, averaging 111.4 points, 43.3 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.5 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Rudy Gay: day to day (nose), Collin Sexton: out (hamstring).

Spurs: Devin Vassell: out (knee), Isaiah Roby: out (ankle), Romeo Langford: out (adductor), Khem Birch: out (knee), Tre Jones: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

