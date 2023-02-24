newjerseylocalnews.com

New York’s Small Business Owners Are Feeling the Pain of the Migrant Crisis, and Here’s How Mayor Eric Adams’ Policies and Actions Affect Them By Sapna Pal, 7 days ago

By Sapna Pal, 7 days ago

It’s possible that Mayor Eric Adams won’t take into account all New Yorkers as he continues to manage the migrant situation. There are certain people ...