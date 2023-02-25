17 Working Women Opened Up About How They Manage Work Life And Home Life, And There's No Sugar-Coating Here

"I do all of the cooking, and I try to keep ingredients on hand for four to five staple meals my family will eat. A chicken casserole, spaghetti and meatballs, etc. I use my Crockpot and Instant Pot a lot. We keep a running grocery list of items we need to replace and I make sure to include ingredients for any new meal ideas I want to try. My kids know to add to the list whenever their cereal or snacks are running low as well.

My partner does a big shopping trip once a week , and I’ll pick up fruits/veggies, and other items occasionally as needed. I try to hit the store on my way to or from another task. We have a deep freezer that helps a lot with meal planning and prepping.

And of course, some nights are just frozen pizza because life is hectic, haha. As far as me time — what’s that? My partner and I watch a show or two together on my nights off. And once a week, I have an early release from work so I’ll go home and relax with TV and a beer at 5 p.m. I’d love to have more time for myself but this is what I’m working with for now."

— u/graylinelady