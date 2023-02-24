Fulham 1-1 Wolves: Premier League – as it happened

10.17pm GMT

Like all football matches, this was a game of two halves. Wolves were the better side in the first and probably should have been two up at some point. But then Fulham roared back and scored a real worldie (do we still use that word?).

Fulham of course the happier given their season points haul. If Wolves can play like that they should be fine but something needs to get right up front.

That’s it from me. Thanks for keeping me company on my MBM debut. I’ll catch you at the next one.

Player of the match Hugo Bueno up next:

The second half was really tough. I didn’t know when the extra time would finish. It’s a good point away and we have to keep going for the next one.

It’s a really important point in a really hard stadium to play. We knew it would be tough. It’s a mixture [of happiness and frustration]. I think the team did really good things.

The first half was good. We really controlled it. The second half we were defending more. It was tougher but I found myself [playing well].

Solomon continues, pointing out that Fulham’s primary goal was to reach 40 points and secure safety. They’re just one off now.

Manor Solomon is on Sky:

It’s amazing [his folks are in the crowd]. We wanted to win but will move on. I’m progressing well. I’ve had a tough injury, a tough time. But happy to be back and happy to show myself. [On his goal] I just wanted to take a clean shot. I saw the space, ducked in, it went in the right direction. It’s a good goal. I’m happy to help the team. I saw the far corner and I’m happy it went in the right direction. I’m always trying to knock on the door of the coach [to start]. I’ll let him decide whatever he wants. I feel ready to start. I can now say I’m fully back. My knee is feeling good. [Silva] wasn’t happy with our performance in the first half. Second half we did it a bit better, we pressed them and wanted to win the game.

FULL TIME: Fulham 1-1 Wolves

Not sure either team will be overly delighted with that one. If any manager is going to be peeved it’ll be Julen Lopetegui as his Wolves side somehow coughed up a lead when they looked more likely to double their advantage.

They were pegged back by a wonder goal from the Israeli substitute Manor Solomon, whose curled strike in the second half cancelled out Pablo Sarabia’s opener.

Fulham stay sixth but continue to exceed expectations and now have 39 points after 25 games. Wolves are 16th and three points ahead of Everton and Bournemouth behind them, but they’ve played a game more. They’re not safe yet. And if they don’t rectify their habit of failing to kill off games, they' might yet be dragged into a dogfight for survival.

Reaction to come.

Jamie Carragher has selected Bueno as the player of the match . Speaks volumes about this game I feel when the left back is winning the gong.

Replays show that Vinicius’ header wasn’t actually going to the corner. It was a comfortable save really for Sa but it needed saving. Good leap, mind, from the Fulham target man.

90 min + 4: What a save! Sa has possibly saved his team a point here. Vinicius’s header from a Tete cross on the right is destined for the bottom corner but the out-stretched right hand of the Wolves’ ‘keeper tips it round for a corner. Lovely build up play there with Periera involved and energetic movement from Tete.

Carlos Vinicius has his header saved by Jose Sa in the Wolves goal. A big chance for the home side. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

92 mins: Traore manages to dig out a cross from right on the touchline but still manages to generate enough power to loop it to the back post. Too back Podence is there as he’s never going to out leap the defence. As with most plays this half, this one fizzles out to a lame conclusion.

90 min + 1: Pereira, on the left, cuts back a ball from just inside the box at the byline. Wolves scramble it away. Nicely worked to free him up. Wolves counter and Costa is fouled by Ream. Wolves have time now to build it slow.

Eight added minutes! That’s intersting.

90 mins: A cross from Wolves’ left lands in the safe hands of Leno. There are two fouls in about 30 seconds. This one really is crawling to a drab end.

89 mins: Oooh, a fizzing dipping ball from the right off Palhinha’s boot. It’s too long though. Goal kick.

87 mins: Fulham down the left with Robinson but he can’t link with Solomon. Wolves rush their counter and Neves, now in an advanced position, can’t latch on to the long ball.

85 mins: Plodding along now. Seems like both sides are settling a touch. Fulham now with the control and Wolves appearing more frantic. Both forcing it. Possession keeps changing. They exchange the ball five times each in the space of two minutes.

“I’m not sure I get the point of Traore. Sure he is good at what he does: run fast, dribble confidently, be shiny... But he just never scores. Am I the only one who thinks this way?”

No, there are plenty who share your views Joe Pearson.

Speaking of enigmas, here comes Diego Costa for Raul Jiminez.

Diego Costa clashes with Issa Diop. Standard. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

83 mins: Wolves resorting to long balls now. Quite the opposite of the composure they showed in the first half. Ream won’t mind that as he deals with another hopeful punt up fiend.

Fulham pull Willian for Harry Wilson. Not the Brazilian’s greatest night.

81 mins: Pereira goes for a spectacular bicycle kick but doesn’t get anywhere near it. Don’t worry about that. That’s a sign that the home side are gaining the ascendancy. Lukic’s control in the middle has helped and Solomon’s presence has stretched the game too. Oh, but Willian’s clumsy touch means he has to go and commit a foul. Should have been booked. Free kick Wolves.

Richard Hurst has a counter:

“Maybe, Peter Oh, Willian’s playing in a better team - after all, he didn’t do it with Arsenal!”

Cheeky.

79 mins: Great ball from Pereira to the back post. Ream is the target but Wolves clear. Fulham with momentum now.

9.39pm GMT

78 mins: Vinicius makes a mess of his cross. Too much time on the ball and Wolves’ defence can settle. But it goes for a corner on the left.

9.39pm GMT

77 mins: All become a little stodgy. Both teams are throwing themselves about. Maybe they can sense a victory. It’s certainly there for both of them. The new man Podence has injected some life down Wolves’ left flank but Fulham are energised with Lukic adding heft to the middle of the park.

No penalty. But there are a couple if subs for Wolves. Sarabia and Nunes are off for Joao Moutinho and Daniel Podence.

9.36pm GMT

75 mins: Fulham have a free kick on the right. Pereira dinks it to the far post. Fulham appeal for a push on Palhinha but if they give that then we can pack this whole football nonsense in right now because that looked soft.

Joao Palhinha goes down (very easily) in the Wolves box, but no penalty. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

YELLOW CARD! (Pereira, 73)

And rightly so. That’s a pretty ropey challenge in the middle of the field.

71 mins: A great ball through the middle from Palhinha finds Lukic in space. He can turn and run and then find Solomon on the left. Wolves know what’s coming so close him down. It’s knocked back in field for Pereira but his shot sails harmlessly high and wide.

Both managers, who’ve locked horns before in Portugal, have some stern words with each other. It’s getting heated. Game on!

69 mins: Wolves taking back control. They’ve had just about every kick since Fulham’s goal. Traore involved before he gives it away. Fulham’s new man Lukic getting about more in that midfield area.

9.29pm GMT

Peter Oh with this on “Will.i.an”:

“Last season Willian had one goal in 35 appearances playing for Corinthians in the Brazilian top tier. Back in the Premier League, he has bagged three goals in 17 appearances so far this season.

“A small pebble to aim at the gilded veneer of Premier League supremacy.”

67 mins: Wolves hit the post. It’s a corner for Wolves and Dawson’s header clips Diop before bumping the top of the cross bar. Fulham have to stay switched on after scoring. Another corner.

9.27pm GMT

Shout out to Jeff Sax who has sent several messages predicting that Solomon would score from the bench. Next up, got those lottery numbers?

GOAL! Fulham 1-1 Wolves (Solomon 64)

What a beauty. That’s three goals in a row now for the suber sub from Israel. He has the ball far out to the left. He drops a shoulder and curls in a simply wonderful shot into the far corner. That is real quality from the loanee from Shakhtar Donetsk. So, so good.

Pick that out! Manor Solomon scores a beauty to level the game. Photograph: Javier García/Shutterstock

62 mins: Lemina takes a shot from a different post code. I think the ball will eventually land in a different town.

9.22pm GMT

61 mins: Traore is instantly involved. He hammers a cross in from the right. A Wolves player handballs so Fulham have the free kick.

Cunha is carried off on a stretcher and replaced by Traore. I take all my snark back. Hope Cunha is OK. It just didn’t seem like anything serious had happened. Extra speed for Wolves who will certainly look to counter over the remaining half hour.

Matheus Cunha is stretchered off after a fairly innocuous challenge. Photograph: Chloe Knott/Danehouse/Getty Images

This break allows for some sage words from Admir Pajiæ :

“Hi Daniel. Despite the gap between teams being whopping 15 points, I’d say anyone who watched either team last weekend shouldn’t be surprised with how things have been going so far. Fulham probably still can’t explain how they won at Brighton in what was a definition of a one-sided affair while Wolves are yet to find out how they lost to Bournemouth at home.

“That doesn’t take away anything from Marco Silva’s superb job at Craven Cottage. If they had a bit of luck v Newcastle and Spurs respectively, they could have been in Top 4 right now. Not bad for a yo-yo club, eh.”

56 mins: Hold up in play as Cunha receives attention. Didn’t look like much when it happened but he seems to be in pain. And there’s no reason to doubt a footballer when they’ve been felled. Not that the Fulham players are buying this. Willian is leading the calls for Cunha to get on with it.

Seems like Adama Traore and his oiled biceps will soon be introduced.

54 mins: Cunha fluffs his lines. He’s well found by a long ball from Kilman but he loses his feet as he attempts to dribble Diop in the box.

Fulham go right back at them. Two forays into the Wolves’ box are thwarted. Some meaty challenges flying in and the passage ends with Cunha rolling around the ground after he’s cleanly tackled by Palhinha, who must be careful as he’s on a yellow.

Matheus Cunha goes down injured. I think. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

53 mins: There’s a hold up as Sa nurses a knock he picks up from Vinicius. Nothing serious though. They’re back at it.

9.13pm GMT

52 mins: Oh that’s close. Jiminez gets on the end of a Sarabia diagonal and, you know what, he probably should be doing better. He lost his marker and didn’t have to climb at all. He wrapped too much of his head around the header and it goes wide. That’s a good chance to make it 2-0.

9.12pm GMT

50 mins: Neat play in the middle of the park creates the space for Bueno to charge on to the ball on the left overlap. His ball is good but Cunha can’t climb high enough. Good from Wolves again. Nevez is having a great game in the middle of the park. Lemina alongside him has added stability.

49 mins: It’s a good ball from Nevez. He sure knows how to kick a football. Kilman gets under it and tries to nod it back from the far post but it loops over.

9.09pm GMT

48 mins: Free kick for Wolves in a decent position to the right of the penalty spot. Around 35 yards out. Maybe more. They’re loading the box. Probably too far for a shot. Unless someone knuckle-balls it.

9.08pm GMT

46 mins: Palhinha takes a speculative first time shot from distance. Never going to beat Sa. It’s a shot on target at least.

Yup. Some changes. Manor Solomon is on for Bobby De Cordova-Reid (not sure why tbh). Harrison Reed is off with an injury he couldn’t shake and replaced by Sasa Kukic

9.05pm GMT

Fulham looked dangerous when they spread it wide, especially down the right. But they were swamped through the middle and couldn’t gain control. Some changes coming by the looks of it. Could be a couple.

Here’s the goal. Hows’s that for a little nod back. Scrumptious.

8.59pm GMT

“Spill the deets” demands Joe Pearson. What do you want to know?

“Just catching up from running errands this afternoon. Always good to welcome a new MBMer! But to make this a proper conversation, we need to know what kind of music you like, books you read, and which cuisine is your favorite. Spill!”

If you insist. Currently reading Anthony Bourdain’s ‘Kitchen Confidential”’ as a palate cleanser to a couple of bleak trips with Cormac McCarthy. Partial to the blues and rock, though enjoy a bit of hip-hop and funk too. Always game for a bourbon or a drop of red and I make the best pad thai you’ve had this side of Chiang Mai. But if you’re cooking, buying the drinks, playing the tunes and suggesting a book to read, I’m open to almost everything.

“Hshteyne&£%56&!!!uhhbsbndjj9”

Erm, what’s that Stephen Carr?

“Sorry - it’s just that I’m playing a drinking game where I down a shot every time Martin Tyler mentions the recent Wolves vs Liverpool game.....”.

I hope that’s cider you’re sipping. Anything stronger and you might be in trouble.

HALF TIME: Fulham 0-1 Wolves

It hasn’t been a blockbuster but at least we’ve got a scoreline that accurately reflects the state of the game. Wolves unquestionably the better side thanks to some neat play from Nunes, Neves and Jiminez, whose delightful nod back in the box found Sarabia’s late charge. The Spaniard’s first touch was heavy but his second was lethal as he fizzed his shot into the far corner.

Fulham have battled to rally. Beyond a few bursts down the right from Cordoba-Reid they’ve offered little. Vinicius has largely been a spectator though he did get on one cross and meekly header straight to Sa.

Changes needed for the home side if they’re to continue their good run.

Pablo Sarabia’s fine strike separates the two sides at halt-time. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

47 mins: Fulham ending the half the stronger of the two teams. Willian should have done better there with space to cross from the left. He gets back on the ball and runs in field and is fouled. It’s a tough place to work a free kick. It’s about dead centre but at least 38 yards out (not quite 40 I’d say). Pereira has a shot and, oh, it’s struck well, but Sa has plenty of time to watch it as he tips it over.

No time for the goal kick. That’s the half.

45 mins: Dawson finds Sarabia on a long run. The goal scorer brings it down well but he’s under pressure and so loses it to Robinson.

Vinicius goes down in the box after contact with Dawson, but there’s no appeal for a penalty.

This half is crawling to a close.

43 mins: Cordoba-Reid is involved again. It’s his movement down the right that draws two Wolves players. Tete runs up his flank and is met on the gallop by a cure inside ball from Cordoba-Reid. Tete then puts his ears back and darts in towards the goal. His daisy cutter of a shot dribbles across the far post.

8.44pm GMT

42 mins: Reem decides he’s Franz Beckenbauer and collects the ball and runs up field, passing several Wolves players as if they were standing still. It doesn’t launch the counter attack he’d have been hoping for (mostly because his forward pass is intercepted) but it looked nice.

8.42pm GMT

40 mins: Did Jamie Carragher just suggest that referees favour Manchester United? He did. But that’s beside the point really.

Wolves, through a Neves headers, have another chance. He’s found by a deliciously whipped ball from Nunes who himself is having a top, top game. Neves perhaps should have done better. He timed his run in the box to perfection without anyone in white noticing him.

8.39pm GMT

36 mins: Chance for Fulham. Cordoba-Reid is brilliantly found inside the box on the right by a diagonal ball. He doesn’t waste any time and plays a low cross. It’s cleared,. Vinicius on his heels. That combo again. This time Vinicius meets a header and gets it on target. Sa catches without fuss but that was as good as its got for Fulham this half. That right flank is where they need to send the ball. Cordoba-Reid has been their brightest spark.

8.37pm GMT

35 mins: Jiminez is having a brilliant game. He’s bossing the Fulham centre backs, holding the ball up as he should. Nunes and Cunha play a 1-2 down the left. They’re attacking the fullbacks. Tete, who’d prefer to get forward, snuffs out the danger.

Raul Jimenez is causing problems for Kenny Tete. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

36 mins: Cunha, who has yet to score for Wolves, attempts to do get off the mark from just inside his own half. It was ambitious but was never going to land. Still, credit for trying.

8.34pm GMT

31 mins: Fulham can’t string it together. They have the ball on their left with Robinson and Willian trying to work an angle. They’re closed down fast and the Wolves players, so cohesive and together, tiki-taka the ball and eradicate the danger before settling the tempo down.

Nunes sprays a brilliant switch ball. Semedo looks to charge to the byline but runs out of room.

Vinicius has had six touches this half. Fewer than anyone else on the field. That tells the story.

8.31pm GMT

29 mins: The ball breaks for Reed running down the right. He looks up and sees open field so carries on running. A half decent ball in the box encourages Willian to come on to it but the Wolves defender (Dawson I think) headers it to safety.

8.29pm GMT

28 mins: Wolves with a free kick wide left. Good angle to put one in. Fulham deal with it but Wolves have the ball again. Jiminez collects it and, from a long way out, launches a hopeful ball back in the mix. Goal kick Fulham. The home side need to get a move on here.

8.28pm GMT

26 mins: Fulham have a chance to reply straight away but the free kick from the left comes to nothing as someone’s strayed offside.

But a word for that Wolves goal which included a header back from Jiminez. He might not have scored himself, but the striker up top has certainly contributed to one. Sarabia’s first touch wasn’t perfect but it brought the defender out and maybe resulted in Leno being unsighted once the shot came in.

8.26pm GMT

GOAL! Fulham 0-1 Wolves (Sarabia 24)

That was coming. Nunes plays a beautifully weighted ball to the far post where it’s cushioned down for Sarabia who’s arriving late in the box. He gathers himself and slots it in the far corner. Lovely football that which came from a swift transition. Excellent. Wolves on a roll here.

Pablo Sarabia shoots past defender Tim Ream to put the visitors ahead. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

22 mins: Free kick for Fulham on a narrow angle on the inside right. Pereira floats it in and its easily dealt with. Tete has a long range shot which Cunha bravely blocks.

8.23pm GMT

21 mins: That’s the best chance of the game. Wolves down the right open the space. Diop gets in the way of Sarabia’s side footed shot inside the box so it lacks the power needed to drill past Leno. Robertson having troubles on that left flank for Fulham.

8.21pm GMT

20 mins: That’s a nothing free kick from Neves. Neither a shot or a cross, his hoof from the middle of the park around 40 yards out dribbles for a goal kick.

8.20pm GMT

Yellow card! Joao Palhinha (18 mins)

Reckless. He’ll miss two London derbies against Brentford and Arsenal as he becomes the first player this season to reach 10 yellow cards. Just a needless bash in midfield.

Joao Palhinha gets his tenth booking of the season. Consistency is key. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images/Reuters

17 mins: Good from Fulham down the right. Tete on the overlap is found by Cordoba-Reid who did well himself bringing down a difficult ball. The corner is a bit of a mess. They try something different with Pereira going deep. No one meets it. It comes back to the corner taker who has a speculative shot. It’ll count as Fulham’s first shot on goal but Pereira will want to forget about that one that disappeared over the bar.

8.17pm GMT

16 mins: A big kick from the ‘keeper Leno is worked to Cordoba-Reid who steps over and works space for himself. But his cross from the inside right channel is snaffled by Sa.

8.15pm GMT

14 mins: Wolves’ corner comes to nothing. Fulham are a solid set piece team. Will need something more creative than lumping it in the box.

8.15pm GMT

13 mins: Ream needs to clear a low cross from Nunes. Scrambling defence from Fulham. That’s how quick Wolves can hit you. They’re down the left again. Nunes delays his pass for Bueno on the overlap and another diving clearance knocks it out for a corner.

8.13pm GMT

12 mins: Willian jinks this way and that. He’s closed down, which is fair as he’s double marked. If he can wriggle free there’ be space down the left.

8.12pm GMT

10 mins: Better from Fulham. Parreira whips a diagonal to Cordova-Reid on the right flank. His cross is cleared but it was flat and delivered with pace. That’s lifted the home team who now enjoy a spell of possession.

8.11pm GMT

9 mins: They’re back. Reed is hobbling. Not ideal for your N0 6. Fulham just can’t get their foot on the ball. Oh, except they do. It’s a break down the left. Robinson has time to cross and picks out no one with three waiting in the box.

Harrison Reed passes the ball under pressure from Matheus Nunes. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

Richard Hirts speaks for all Fulham fans:

“Hi Daniel. As the resident Fulham MBM emailer I can say that the minimum we will be happy with is 17th! No chickens are to be counted until our yo yo status has definitely ended.”

Mary Waltz has this to say:

“Fulham has been an inspiration to many PL fans. They don’t have a sovereign wealth fund splashing cash for them but, they have shown that with intelligent management you can field a team that plays attractive football, and is a challenge to defeat.”

Well said Mary. Easy to like Fulham this campaign.

8 mins: Reed clatters Nunes and gives up a free kick on the half way line. Wolves bossing it – 79% possession. Reed has stayed on the floor. Is he holding his ankle? He’s shaking his head. Doesn’t look good.

8.07pm GMT

6 mins: That is 100% a foul throw from Fulham’s Tete. It’s not called. Oh well. Cagey start from both with Wolves having more of the ball. But only light jabs so far. Nunes cuts a ball back in field on an angle. Looked good that. He’s growing in the game.

8.06pm GMT

5 mins: It’s all going down the right channel through Semedo. Neves comes short to help him out. They switch it but it fizzles out for a throw.

They win it right back though, Nevez sprays a delightful ball down the right. That’s where they’ve identified the space.

8.05pm GMT

3 mins: All Wolves so far. Fulham barely getting a kick. Semedo down the right is involved. But Fulham do turn it over and Willian drops a shoulder. he doesn’t get anywhere but his shows a glimpse of the threat he poses.

8.03pm GMT

1 min: Wolves have the first canter. It’s down the right but Antonee Robinson cleans up. Wolves keep the ball and build again.

8.01pm GMT

Preeeeeeeeeeep! They’re off!

8.00pm GMT

As the Sky pundits and commentators have done so, I’ll say a quick word for the titan that was John Motson . Growing up in South Africa he as much a part of the English football furniture as the players I adored. A true giant.

Craven Cottage looks a picture. It’s a pretty sight on most occasions but under lights it shines up real nice. Fulham in their traditional whit with black shorts. The Wolves players are all wearing their dark grey jumpers but they’ll be in a sort of aquamarine blue.

7.55pm GMT

The Sky pundits won’t stop mentioning that Fulham are in the top six, but it really is something, isn’t it? I don’t expect them to hold on, and I wonder what would be the minimum requirement from Fulham fans from here. Either way, they’ve been a treat. Even if they slip to 10th it would be some season.

7.53pm GMT

Some gold here from Harriet Osborn in my inbox:

“Worth a mention that Lemina was part of the last Fulham prem squad, and caused much better teams a lot of bother. I (unfortunately) have a perfectly clear memory of the singular goal he scored for them...”

Consider it mentioned, Harriet.

You’ll see a lot of articles labelled ‘must read’ but please believe me when I say you must read this one.

Nik Ames and Larisa Kalik on the collision of sport and war with some harrowing anecdotes and brilliant reporting.

7.46pm GMT

[Insert clever joke about Wolves howling at the moon here]

7.44pm GMT

Fulham lead the league from set piece goals. That’s why Vinicus, all six feet lots of him, is starting up front. We’ll see how Wolves get on. Definitely one route for the home side.

7.43pm GMT

Julen Lopetegui says he’s chuffed to bits to welcome Lemina back in the midfield. He’s confident of a win and promising to have a go. The former Real Madrid, Spain, Porto and Sevilla (not in that order) just oozes calm. No wonder Wolves look more solid in recent weeks.

7.38pm GMT

Got time for a quick read? Sure you do. I recommend you sink your teeth in this one from Johnathan Liew about a certain goalkeeper looking for redemption this weekend. There’s no way he’ll have another howler in a final. I mean, that’d be ridiculous.

“Hi Daniel,” hi Phil Grey, also here to wish me luck?

“Just want to point out you’ve done a huge injustice to Leicester by mistakenly claiming they’ve only scored 17 goals. They’ve scored more goals than Fulham, for example. You’re thinking of Everton.”

Oh. Right you are. I clearly got cross-eyed when reading the league table. I did think that sounded low for Leicester. Thanks for the correction. It is in fact Everton, along with Wolves, who’ve struggled for goals.

7.33pm GMT

There you go. As I as saying…

7.32pm GMT

The Sky team now highlighting Willian and his ability to turn games with his pace and energy. He really is something. There were times he was the best in at Chelsea. He struggled, for whatever reason at Arsenal, but he’s clicking again. I reckon I’ll be mentioning his name throughout the night.

7.30pm GMT

“Hi Daniel”, hey Simon Kirchin.

“Good luck on your debut. I hope it brings plenty of goals and three points for the mighty Wolves.”

Cheers pal. Looking forward to it.

Get a load of this. Fulham are third on the revised league table if we’re only counting games after the World Cup. Incredible run. They’re so settled. Everyone understands their role. Punching above their weight or simply an accurate reflection of how good they really are?

7.27pm GMT

Football’s unrivalled in its ability to turn our gaze from the real world, if only momentarily. But let’s not forget what’s still happening, one year on, in Ukraine. Fulham’s Tim Ream certainly won’t.

7.25pm GMT

Welcome aboard, mate. Glad to have you with me. Prematch chat from the Sky team points to some attacking football from Wolves. Fulham probably won’t mind that.

Neves now addressing Wolve’s imbalance. They’re struggling for goals, just 17, equal bottom with Leicester, but their defence has improved dramatically under Lopetegui. With those players, though, they’re due a big haul. Is tonight the night they turn it around?

7.20pm GMT

Wolves’ skipper Ruben Neves says some nice about his new boss, Julen Lopetegui, things to Sky:

He’s a top level coach. He’s worked with the best footballers in the world. He knew ebverything about the club and helped us a lot to improve. The difference is the intensity.

7.15pm GMT

Some more serious matters before we get to the fun bits. Uefa are in trouble. Rightly so if you’ve been reading David Conn’s work. Here’s his latest on an ongoing saga and the fight for justice.

7.11pm GMT

Wolves line-up

There are two changes for the visitors. Mario Lemina is back from suspension and slots into the midfield. Raul Jiminez leads from the front.

Just an aside, that is some bench. How are Wolves flirting with a relegation scrap?

Wolves: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno, Lemina, Neves (c), Nunes, Sarabia, Cunha, Jiminez.

Subs: Bentley, Ait-Nouri, Collins, Jonny, Podence, Moutinho, Gomes, Costa, Traore.

7.08pm GMT

Fulham team news

As expected, Carlos Vinícius starts up top. Surprised not to see Manor Solomon given a start. He’ll have to make do with a cameo off the bench.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Ream (c), Diop, Robinson, Reed, de Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian, Palhinha, Vinicius

Subs: Rodak, Kursawa, Adarabioyo, Duffy, Soares, Wilson, James, Lukic, Solomon.

7.03pm GMT

All eyes on Carlos Vinícius as Aleksandar Mitrovic is absent for Fulham as a consequence of his gammy hamstrings. Vinícius has shone off the bench and provides the home side with a bit of thrust and focus up front.

Scroll down to Jacob Steinberg’s round up (No 8. on the list) for more. And while you’re there, have a glance at the rest of the roundups for this weekend’s matches.

7.00pm GMT

Preamble

Fulham v Wolves at Craven Cottage under Friday night lights. I don’t know why but this just screams goals. That of course could be a load of wishful thinking as these two don’t really do goal bonanzas. Their last tussle ended 0-0 in August and the three previous encounters were settled by 1-0 scores with the one before that finishing all square at 1-1. Still, we can hope for something different, can’t we?

Fulham - on a three game winning steak and unbeaten in their last five - will certainly be driving for a win. They’re up to sixth and could go equal on points with Newcastle above them if they add three more tonight.

Wolves - fresh from a 1-0 loss at home to Bournemouth but with memories of that 3-0 demolition of Liverpool a few weeks back - won’t want to slip-up. Defeat could see them drop down to 17th by the end of the weekend.

My name is Daniel. Great to be at the wheel for my Premier League debut on the MBM. Do drop a line if you fancy.

Kick-off at 8pm.