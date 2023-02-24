Open in App
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USC women's basketball has challenging home finale vs Washington State

By Matt Wadleigh,

7 days ago
This year, there is a realistic chance that both USC basketball teams will get into the NCAA Tournament. The women’s spot seems all but secure going into the final week of Pac-12 play. Lindsay Gottlieb’s team was able to bounce back from a two-game skid. The Trojans beat Washington on Thursday in a grinder, 47-43.

On Saturday, the Trojans conclude Pac-12 play with a home game against Washington State. The Cougars are an interesting team and should definitely find their way into the NCAA Tournament field. They have a 19-9 record and wins against Arizona and Oregon so far.

The Trojans beat the Cougars already this year in a 51-44 final. Winning two games to end the regular season would feel great going into the Pac-12 Tournament.

One other notable development in this game is the seeding angle for the Pac-12 Tournament. USC is 10-7 along with UCLA, but Washington State is 9-8, so things are really close between a number of teams in the Pac-12.

If the Trojans finish the regular season with a victory, not only would they have momentum going into the Pac-12 Tournament, but they will lock in a spot in the field of 68.

