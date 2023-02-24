USC women's basketball has challenging home finale vs Washington State

On Saturday, the Trojans conclude Pac-12 play with a home game against Washington State. The Cougars are an interesting team and should definitely find their way into the NCAA Tournament field. They have a 19-9 record and wins against Arizona and Oregon so far.
The Trojans beat the Cougars already this year in a 51-44 final. Winning two games to end the regular season would feel great going into the Pac-12 Tournament.
One other notable development in this game is the seeding angle for the Pac-12 Tournament. USC is 10-7 along with UCLA, but Washington State is 9-8, so things are really close between a number of teams in the Pac-12.
If the Trojans finish the regular season with a victory, not only would they have momentum going into the Pac-12 Tournament, but they will lock in a spot in the field of 68.
