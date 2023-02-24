14 Best Face Scrubs for Men in 2023

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let's be honest: Most men don't have a drawer filled with premium skincare products or a medicine cabinet overflowing with creams, lotions and washes. The average guy tends to rely on good old-fashioned soap and water and maybe an occasional splash of aftershave.

However, if you don't give enough tender loving care to your skin — which is, after all, the body's largest organ — a host of unpleasant issues are bound to crop up, including dryness, itching, peeling, redness, wrinkles, acne and clogged pores.

If you're one of the men who thinks a well-thought-out skincare routine is worthless, it's time to reassess your entire approach. You only have one face, so you might as well take care of it.

The Vital Role a Scrub Can Play

Facial scrubs offer a range of benefits. From being able to exfoliate and wash away dead skin cells to reducing the detection of fine lines, they can do wonders to help you look and feel your best. By being proactive in choosing a variety that suits your skin type, it's possible to take control of your complexion.

Regardless of the proven perks, however, there remains a stigma around men using these kinds of items. Well, we're here to tell you that there shouldn't be. Think about a well-formulated facial scrub the same way you would any other aspect of your hygiene. You wouldn't go a day without brushing your teeth, would you? So why skip out on giving your skin the same level of attention?

Skincare has advanced from the days of generic tins stuffed with thick, greasy ointment you could only find at the drugstore. Thanks to innovations, consumer demand and the recognition that there should never be a one-size-fits-all treatment, there is a range of light, refreshing scrubs out there that can leave your face feeling fully nourished. With a powerful yet gentle scrub by your side, you can attain the clear, healthy complexion you've been seeking.

So say goodbye to dry, flaky skin and hello to a whole new invigorating appearance. In the article that follows, we'll showcase the 14 best face scrubs for men that are currently on the market, and put the world of practical yet effective skincare at your fingertips – literally.

Our Favorites

Blu Atlas

We love this exfoliating face scrub from Blu Atlas, and we know you will too. There's a reason we put it at No. 1 on our list of the best face scrubs for men. It's a game-changer for men who don't know where to begin when it comes to taking their skincare to the next level.

Made with naturally sourced components you can feel comfortable putting on your body, this revolutionary face scrub is preservative-free, synthetic dye-free and vegan. That means you can rest easy knowing that what's inside the blue bottle is not only kind to your skin, but also to the planet.

The unique formula is designed to deeply cleanse your skin (Blu Atlas calls it a “powerwash” for your face) and leave you feeling more rejuvenated than ever. The paraben-free and phthalate-free components work perfectly in sync to eradicate impurities and wash away dirt and grime, making your skin smooth and soft.

Unlike other products that rely on harsh, unrecognizable chemicals, this scrub is gentle enough for you to consistently use without fail. But the real magic lies in the premium clean ingredients it contains, and it's one of the reasons we gave this scrub the gold medal on our list.

Leveraging botanicals like hibiscus, jojoba and bamboo stem, there is no skimping on quality: The ingredients are derived from natural origins such as plants, fruits and minerals.

Blu Atlas is committed to being a cruelty-free company. This means that not only do you have the ability to make a good choice for your skin, you also have the power to stand on the side of ethical and humane manufacturing.

Blu Atlas checks all the boxes when it comes to accessibility and effectiveness in skincare. Their signature scrub satisfies everything we look for when making a recommendation to our readers, a responsibility that we don't take lightly. So upgrade your daily routine today, and see the difference for yourself. Trust Us , your skin will be glad you did.

BlackWolf

This hydrating scrub from BlackWolf earns its rightful spot as runner-up on our list. It delivers a blast of exfoliation in a sleek, no-nonsense bottle, and is a must-have for any man looking to achieve smooth, healthy-looking skin. This powerful scrub is specially formulated to address concerns that every man experiences, from flakiness to ingrown hairs.

One of the key features of this scrub is its ability to gently slough away dead skin cells. This helps to reveal radiant skin underneath and leave you with a brilliant, polished glow.

Another benefit of the BlackWolf Exfoliating Bamboo Face Scrub is the impact it has on your moisture barrier. This is essential for maintaining hydrated, youthful-looking skin, and can help to reduce the appearance of crow's feet, fine lines and wrinkles. (So if you start getting carded at the bar again after using this scrub, don't say we didn't warn you!)

The bamboo-infused serum is formulated to eliminate pore-clogging oils that can cause irritating breakouts, which can help to make adult acne a thing of the past. One of the standout ingredients in this scrub is the combination of walnut shells and bamboo stem extract, all-natural ingredients that work hand-in-hand to leave your skin looking refreshed, elastic and revitalized.

BlackWolf Exfoliating Bamboo Face Scrub is an excellent choice for men looking for a logical entry point into skincare. It's a modern solution to tackling dull, lifeless skin once and for all, and comes in a package you can proudly keep out on your countertop.

Thrive

The first thing you'll notice about this scrub is its recyclable tube, which is not only made from plants but also supports regenerative farming.

But the benefits of this product go way beyond the surface, and lie deep inside the contents of the bottle. Premium ingredients found here include Costa Rican plant oils and invigorating Arabica coffee grounds, which come together to remove oil and sweat through a host of natural exfoliants.

The scrub also contains two proprietary superplants you're unlikely to find anywhere else: juanilama and fierillo. These have otherworldly antioxidant and antifungal properties, designed to repair damage and keep your face germ-free.

Fully embracing what Mother Nature makes available to us all, this anti-inflammatory and skin-healing scrub is cruelty-free and has no plastic microbeads that might end up in the ocean. A portion of all profits goes to supporting rural Costa Rican farmers, to ensure the land where Thrive's ingredients are sourced continues to prosper for generations to come.

Want to tend to your skin and the planet at the same time? Opt for this one-of-a-kind scrub, the most earth-friendly product on our list.

Rugged & Dapper

Rugged & Dapper ups the ante when it comes to male-focused skincare. This foaming face exfoliator is specifically engineered to keep your skin looking tight and renewed, while preventing breakouts and signs of aging.

One of the most impressive things about this product is the blend of natural elements it contains. It's virtually a cocktail of health and wellness.

The aloe vera soothes and moisturizes, while the vitamin C fights against environmental damage and promotes collagen production. The willow bark and burdock root act as natural exfoliating agents, getting rid of dead skin cells and unveiling fresh, healthy skin. These ingredients work together like instruments in a world-class symphony.

The scrub is designed to be non-drying, making it suitable for all complexions. So, whether you have normal, oily or dry skin, Rugged & Dapper has your back.

It's easy for skin to start showing signs of wear and tear, especially as we get older, but luckily, the antioxidants found here can protect from environmental damage and improve your overall texture and tone. No matter if you're coming in from a long outdoor hike or a day spent lounging on the beach, this is just the scrub you need.

It also is completely unscented, which is ideal for people with sensitivity issues, or those who don't want to smell like their skincare products.

Don't wait any longer. Experience invigorating cleanliness from the very first lather with Rugged & Dapper.

Nivea

Nivea is a household name for a reason. This brand understands what consumers want, and are pros at delivering it to the masses. This deep-cleaning face scrub takes Nivea's decades of knowledge producing incredibly effective products and tailors it to the common man.

The gel-based formula is specifically designed for those with dry skin, providing a gentle way to unclog pores, clear dirt and oil, and refine your skin tone.

One of its pivotal ingredients is aloe vera, which has soothing and moisturizing properties, and can work to calm patches of irritation. Vitamin B5 supports the natural moisture barrier and leaves skin feeling refreshed.

The fine scrubbing particles exfoliate and cleanse, revealing a brighter, more refined look. It is also designed with a light scent, leaving you smelling great after each use. This face scrub is both easy to apply and affordable, and provides the perfect balance of deep cleaning and hydration.

Add this scrub to your routine and arm yourself with the ultimate weapon in the battle for clearer skin.

Jack Black

The Jack Black Face Buff Energizing Scrub completely washes out dirt and oil from your pores. The biodegradable scrubbing particles lightly exfoliate, acting as a kind of pre-shave pampering. It paves the way for your razor blade to cut through your whiskers like butter, and helps to reduce friction and irritation. This makes what used to be a painful experience more comfortable and enjoyable.

The formula in this face scrub is highly concentrated, so a little goes a long way. The bamboo powder, mint, licorice and vitamin C work together to alleviate inflammation and redness, and contain invigorating properties that leave your skin feeling rejuvenated.

Grab a bottle of Jack Black Face Buff Energizing Scrub if you're in the market for a multipurpose product that not only deep cleans, but also preps you for the best shave of your life.

Viking Revolution

Conquer your skin's woes with this face scrub from Viking Revolution.

This top-of-the-line product is packed with all-natural oils and vitamins that nourish and moisturize, while using microdermabrasion to blast away impurities.

One of the standout features of this face scrub is its creamy formula. Unlike some of the other gels and serums on this list, you can literally see it doing its job. The cream is easy to dab on and spreads evenly across the face, ensuring that every crevice is covered and exfoliated.

This face scrub is suitable for all skin types, so whether you have dry, oily or combination skin, you can use it without any worries.

It contains a blend of natural extracts, including argan, sunflower seed and sweet almond oils. These are all packed with essential vitamins and minerals that nourish and hydrate the skin, helping to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and wipe away the years.

It's worth noting that the scrub has a light coconut scent, but one that is not overpowering or feminine.

So, if you're ready to join the revolution and win the war for clearer, healthier skin, consider adding this scrub to your online shopping cart ASAP.

Brickell

This renewing scrub from Brickell is another solid selection for any man on the hunt for a top-notch skincare product. It's carefully crafted to remove oil and grease from your face, leaving you feeling as good as new.

A unique component in this scrub is the jojoba beads, which lead to vigorous cleansing of the skin. The beads effectively get rid of dead skin cells and unclog pores, revealing a clearer complexion. The coffee extract also gives you an energizing boost, helping to revive sunken and tired-looking skin.

In addition to its exfoliating properties, the Brickell Renewing Face Scrub contains a powerful dose of vitamin E, which is known for its ability to nourish and rejuvenate. It also packs a punch in terms of antioxidants, which help fight free radicals that can cause skin damage and aging.

The miracles don't end there, however. It can also be used as a pre-shave product, loosening up facial hair and preventing razor bumps. This is a great bonus for men who are looking for an all-in-one skincare solution.

The aloe vera and avocado butter provide added hydration to the skin, which will leave every square inch of your face feeling supple and smooth.

Enhance your mornings with the Brickell Renewing Face Scrub. Your future self will thank you.

Marlowe

This product from Marlowe gives you superior cleanliness right off the shelf.

It's an effective scrub packed with green tea extract, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant powers. With just a nickel-sized dot, it can help to soothe irritated skin and reduce uncomfortable redness.

The unique formula Marlowe uses gives it a smooth, silky texture and intense scrubbing abilities. It effectively removes dirt, oil and other impurities, leaving your skin feeling clean and dewy. And if you're prone to oily skin, this scrub's got you covered. It cleans out your pores and gets your skin looking matte and shine-free.

But what really sets this scrub apart is the fact that it's a water-based cleanser. This means that it is gentle and can be used on all skin types, no matter your level of sensitivity. Plus, it's free of parabens and phthalates, making it a great choice for those who are conscious about the ingredients they put in contact with their body.

Let's not forget the scent. This product has hints of sandalwood and musk, creating a subtle woodsy aroma that will have you smelling like a million bucks.

Why settle for just any old facial scrub when you can have one as good as this?

Burt's Bees

If you've ever browsed for chapstick, chances are you've come across Burt's Bees. Luckily for us, they also produce a comprehensive catalog of skincare products, including this dynamite face scrub for men.

It provides a pleasant tingling effect, which leaves you invigorated and energized after every wash. Aloe and hemp oil refresh the skin and help exfoliate expired cells.

The scrub also contains 99% natural-origin ingredients that are packed with nutrient-rich botanicals, so you can have total confidence that your body is only absorbing things it will be happy to receive.

No parabens, phthalates or petrolatum are found here, and it comes dermatologist recommended. Everything on the label is sourced responsibly, true to the Burt's Bees ethos.

Whoever said you needed a cup of coffee to get the day started? This cooling face scrub knows a thing or two about kicking things off in high gear.

Lather & Wood

This super satisfying scrub from Lather & Wood is studded with natural exfoliating beads that get your face clean and reveal healthier-looking skin when all is said and done. No harmful chemicals. No drying out. Unparalleled smoothness. That's what you can expect from this classic face wash with a modern twist.

The deep-cleaning gel unclogs hair follicles and opens up your pores to prep your skin for an ultra-close shave – or leave it looking more hydrated than ever. So, whether you're getting ready to say bye-bye to your beard or just want a fresh start for your face, reach for this bottle. There are no toxic chemicals in sight, and Lather & Wood makes their products in small batches, so you can be certain you're getting quality every single time.

This scrub is mellow enough that it won't exacerbate your existing skin problems, but potent enough to withstand the rigors of everyday life. It is alcohol-free and non-abrasive, and a pea-sized amount is all you need to get a deep clean and dazzling skin.

Roll up your sleeves, turn on the faucet and rinse away a hard day's work with this top-shelf scrubbing product made specifically with men in mind.

With this offering, Lather & Wood has emphatically earned a slot on our list of the best face scrubs for men.

Wilder's Prime

This moisturizing scrub from Wilder's Prime is a flexible remedy for men who are in desperate need of an energizing cleanser. The rich paste – which has just the right amount of grit – softens and refreshes even the most leathery skin, thanks to a blend of green tea, peppermint, and vitamins A and E.

The collagen takes things one step further, helping to firm, strengthen, and reverse signs of aging. Embarrassed by forehead wrinkles and smile lines? Simply dip your fingers into a tub of Wilder's Prime and get to scrubbing. It's a delicate mix of course exfoliation and fortifying stimulation.

This GMO-free cleanser is suitable for all skin types and for everyday use, setting the stage for this to be your go-to scrub. Chamomile is also present in the formulation, acting as a calming agent and reducing redness and irritation.

Every Man Jack

No guide on the best face scrubs for men would be complete without a product from a brand whose name literally speaks to the needs of men everywhere. This aluminum-free, plant-based scrub from Every Man Jack is sure to brighten your day – and your face.

The contents of this scrub are naturally derived and responsibly made. The star of the show is the activated charcoal, which draws out dirt and oil and sends your dead skin cells straight down the drain where they belong.

The carefully calibrated dose of salicylic acid minimizes acne breakouts and erases unwanted blemishes. Often found in products designed to address pimples and zits, this ingredient is highly effective.

And did we mention the packaging? It's made with post-consumer recycled materials, so you should have no reservations about squeezing out globs of goodness whenever your face needs a pick-me-up.

Bulldog

Unleash the hidden potential of your skin with this fan-favorite face scrub from Bulldog. The enticing elixir of aloe vera, green tea and shea butter work to cleanse, moisturize and soothe in a manner that you'll be taking note of immediately.

Tailored mainly for those on the drier side of the spectrum, this exfoliating scrub washes away excess dirt, grime and filth, leaving only glowing, radiant skin in its wake.

The brand is inspired by man's best friend, so it makes sense that this scrub is 100% cruelty-free and contains all-natural ingredients that are never tested on animals.

And with no synthetic fragrances or artificial components, this scrub puts it all on the line. You will be equipped to tackle dull, lifeless skin once and for all, and give yourself a facelift without ever needing to step foot inside a doctor's office.

Simply put, Bulldog raises the stakes for face scrubs everywhere, from the first drop to the last.

