Winter to put up a fight in Northeast during final days of February

In a winter that hasn’t felt much like, well, winter, the weather forecast is about to get interesting. A series of weak storms may just be an appetizer to a bigger snowstorm next week.

A series of weak winter storms will bring prospects of light snow this weekend to areas as far south as Virginia that have been experiencing a snow drought this winter. AccuWeather forecasters warn those systems may just be a prelude to a more significant winter storm that could dish out the heaviest snowfall of the season for parts of New York and New England next week.

As colder air pushed southward, any areas made wet by natural melting from Friday in the wake of the recent winter storm in upstate New York and New England froze Friday night, with temperatures plummeting below zero F in northern New England Saturday morning. Saturday morning lows included 13 degrees below zero in Caribou, Maine, as well as 6 degrees below zero in Burlington, Vermont.

Temperatures also dropped into the single digits and teens over parts of the central Appalachians and southern New England. Saturday morning lows in southern New England include 12 F in Albany, New York, and 13 F in Boston. Lows in the 20s and lower 30s were in the I-95 mid-Atlantic, a far cry from the highs in the 60s, 70s and 80s south of New York City from Thursday. Saturday morning's low at New York City's Central Park was 23 F, while the morning low in Philadelphia was 27 F.

The flip to colder weather will be enough to lead to some wintry precipitation in the mid-Atlantic this weekend.

A pair of storms -- one starving for moisture and the other energy-deprived -- swung into the Eastern states on Saturday. The colder of the two storms tracked from southern Ontario to New England, producing areas of steady light snow and flurries.

The other storm bringing rain and drizzle to the Southeastern states on Saturday. A wintry mix began to develop on Saturday along the northern edge from parts of West Virginia, northern Virginia, Maryland and Delaware.

"For the snow-starved I-95 corridor from Washington, D.C., to New York City, it may appear wintry for a few hours on Saturday as a weak storm moves through," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger said. "A period of light snow may coat some non-paved surfaces, but with temperatures expected to be above freezing, few travel issues are anticipated."

Snowfall has been almost non-existent this winter from New York City through Washington, D.C. While Boston and Hartford, Connecticut, have received much more snow than the other major I-95 cities in the region, they, too, were experiencing snowfall below the historical averages.

Another weak storm will roll from central Ontario to northern New England on Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. Its moisture will avoid the mid-Atlantic, but that storm may put down a few inches of snow across parts of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

The weaker and spottier storms may be an appetizer for a potentially more robust winter storm next week.

"A more significant storm, which contains the energy from the powerful storm unloading inches of rain and feet of snow on Southern California into this weekend, will arrive in the region early next week," Deger said.

There is a high risk of significant travel disruptions from upstate New York to much of New England from later Monday to Tuesday, where all or mostly snow and ice is likely from the storm.

"This is likely to be the biggest storm of the season to date for central New England, including the Boston area and northern parts of Connecticut and Rhode Island," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist and New England native Joe Lundberg said.

Several inches to perhaps a foot of snow could be unleashed from the storm should it develop to its full potential.

"The potent storm will bring plenty of moisture but will also have some warmer air with it, so it appears to be another rain event for Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Philadelphia," Deger said. "The New York City area, as well as along the southern coast of New England, will be closer to the interface between the cold and warmer air, so a wintry mix could occur for a time."

Even where plain rain falls from the storm, enough adverse conditions can lead to slow highway travel, significant airline delays and perhaps flight cancellations in the major northeastern U.S. hubs.

In the Midwest, the same storm will bring rain to Chicago, but severe thunderstorms may not be far away on Monday. Violent thunderstorms are likely from parts of the central and southern Plains to a portion of the Mississippi Valley from Sunday to Monday. Meanwhile, a wintry mix is in store for Detroit on Monday.

Rain and a wintry mix are in the offing for Minneapolis, which just missed a single-storm February snowfall record from earlier this week. The storm from Tuesday to Thursday brought 13.4 inches of snow, making it the second-biggest February snowstorm on record. The record for February snowstorms stands at 13.8 inches, which occurred on Feb. 20-21, 2011.

Fog could be a widespread problem at the major hubs of the Midwest as mild air, moisture and cold ground create ideal conditions.

Yet another storm will likely roll along during the latter half of next week.

That storm is likely to track much farther to the south when compared to the storm from Monday to Tuesday. The same storm later next week may have wintry precipitation from the Midwest to the Northeast on its northern edge, severe weather across the Southern states and drenching rain in between. The storm late next week, depending on its track, may have the greatest potential to bring accumulating snow to snow drought areas of the mid-Atlantic for the entire winter.

AccuWeather's long-range team of meteorologists warned of a late or lingering winter for parts of the U.S. in its spring forecast released on Feb. 1.

