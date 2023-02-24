Open in App
Auburn, WA
See more from this location?
Normandy Park Blog

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate holding Open Houses in Auburn & Renton

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S7bnN_0kyrgKzy00

SPONSORED:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding Open Houses in Auburn and Renton this weekend.

The first Open House has it all – an ample corner lot rambler in a fabulous location:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26MbZe_0kyrgKzy00

This 4 bed/2 bath has vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace, and skylights that fill your rooms with bright natural light.

Dining area/family room and a utility room with access to the backyard.

Fully fenced, and a HUGE area to park your RV’s, additional vehicles, and/or contractors’ yard to store your big tools or toys – maybe a potential ADU?

There are 2 outbuildings with electricity that can be used as an office, storage unit, studio, gym, or whatever you have in mind!

Roof is 5yo + a brand-new water heater.

This is the house you were waiting for.

You’ll be close to schools, shopping areas and freeways. Come see it!

WHEN:

  • Saturday, Feb. 25: Noon – 2 p.m.
  • Sunday, Feb. 26: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE:

  • 5106 S. 316th Street, Auburn, WA 98001 (map here, or see below).

INFO:

  • List Price: $575,000
  • MLS Number: 2031436
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 1.5
  • Year built: 1954
  • Approx. House SqFt: 1,510 s.f.
  • Lot: 0.42 Acres

TOUR/PHOTOS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cT2l8_0kyrgKzy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UeCNu_0kyrgKzy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2npPto_0kyrgKzy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NEFJF_0kyrgKzy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZggZW_0kyrgKzy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40vEEC_0kyrgKzy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15CqcT_0kyrgKzy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13tTqD_0kyrgKzy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rTIiE_0kyrgKzy00

MAP:

Next up – this cute Renton rambler LIVES BIG:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m2tMC_0kyrgKzy00

Once inside, the hardwood floors connect you from the living room to dining, into both bedrooms & to the bath.

The living room has lots of natural light and opens to the surprisingly large dining room leading into the kitchen w/newer dishwasher, gas range and vinyl floor.

The bonus room has an ADA entrance from the front deck ramp & lots of possible uses.

Enjoy the large bathroom w/double sinks, newer tile floor and tube surround.

Don’t miss the beautiful fenced back yard w/huge deck, pergola, garden paths w/roses and more.

3 garden sheds, arbor, patio, lawn; relaxing!

Off street parking for 6 cars &/or RV or boat.

Newer roof, furnace, instant water heater & washer.

Great location to shopping, freeways & schools.

WHEN:

  • Saturday, Feb. 25: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Sunday, Feb. 26: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

  • 16150 119th Avenue SE Renton, WA 98058 (map here, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $499,950
  • MLS Number: 2037466
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Year built: 1958
  • Approx. House SqFt: 1,080 s.f.
  • Lot Size SqFt: 9,202

IINCLUSIONS:

  • Dishwasher
  • Dryer
  • Microwave
  • Refrigerator
  • Washer
  • LeasedEquipment

PHOTOS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AvOWa_0kyrgKzy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sFklC_0kyrgKzy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZKMaB_0kyrgKzy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lc8oG_0kyrgKzy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UmXzO_0kyrgKzy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16xVby_0kyrgKzy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OYPML_0kyrgKzy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y2mg6_0kyrgKzy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IRnNZ_0kyrgKzy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rrFBU_0kyrgKzy00

MAP:

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
33rd District Town Hall will be Saturday, Mar. 18 in Des Moines
Des Moines, WA4 days ago
Seattle Southside Chamber: Some thoughts on Black History Month
Seattle, WA3 days ago
Join ‘A Walk With Plants’ in Normandy Park starting Saturday, Mar. 18
Normandy Park, WA5 days ago
Normandy Park Police giving out free steering wheel locks to Kia & Hyundai owners
Normandy Park, WA1 day ago
Kennedy Catholic High School seeks Host Families for international students
Burien, WA3 days ago
WEATHER: Threat of lowland snow this weekend and next week
Burien, WA7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy