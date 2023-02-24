Korean War veterans honored in ceremony in Aurora 01:54

More than a dozen men and women from Colorado were honored for their service in the Korean War in Aurora on Friday. Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman's father also served in the war.

CBS

The veterans were presented with the Ambassador for Peace Medal, an expression of appreciation from the Korean government to the veterans who served in the war.

Many veterans were at the ceremony to receive their medal with six being honored posthumously.

Consul General Sang Soo Yoon of the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in San Francisco expressed his gratitude for the service of these American veterans.

CBS

"Korea was a very difficult situation to survive. U.S. servicemen and women came to Korea to defend our freedom and democracy, so that is the reason Korea became a vibrant economy with a democracy, with the noble sacrifice by U.S. servicemen and women," said Yoon.

"It was very nice of them, I appreciate it. The Koreans are wonderful people," said veteran Garry Cleveland. "I learned that over there and here."

Among those honored is Martha Netz. She served in the Korean War with her husband Howard and received the medal with her grandchildren by her side.

CBS

Colorado Congressman Jason Crow representing the 6th Congressional District, made up mostly of Aurora, was also at the ceremony.