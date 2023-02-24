Curling: Barron County High School Bonspiel awards winners

The Rice Lake Curling Club hosted its annual Barron County High School Bonspiel on Feb. 22.

Repeating as grand champion was the “Clean Sweeps” team from Rice Lake High School, consisting of Jackie Solum, Tyson LaPoint, Adam Roethel and Josh Nelson.

There were 12 teams with four each from Rice Lake, Barron and Cameron high schools. Second event winners were Barron’s “Fantastic Four” of Taylor Johnson, Kasey Stauner, Lance Knutson and Bronson Halverson. The “We Back” Barron team of Ryan Etlicher, Tyler Nelson, KC Zurn and Nick Feidt were third event winners, while Rice Lake’s “Rolling Stones” of Easton Stone, Lucas Sirek, John Arneson and Parker Owens were fourth event winners.