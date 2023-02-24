Open in App
Old Saybrook, CT
See more from this location?
ctexaminer.com

Old Saybrook Approves Regulations for Growing Marijuana, Developer Suggest Additional Retail Operation

By Brendan Crowley,

6 days ago
OLD SAYBROOK – Commercial marijuana growing is now a possibility in Old Saybrook after the Zoning Commission approved regulations opening the door to “micro-cultivation” facilities...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Connecticut State newsLocal Connecticut State
New Zoning Rules a Tough Sell for Desegregate CT in Westport
Westport, CT1 day ago
Fair Share Bill, a ‘Blank Check’ Signed by Taxpayers
Hartford, CT1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Madison Relaxes Zoning for Restaurant Development, Debates Paths to Additional Housing
Madison, CT1 day ago
Flood Insurance Costs Will Rise for Fairfield Residents
Fairfield, CT12 hours ago
Middletown Charter School Wins Approval in Face of State Efforts to Delay
Middletown, CT1 day ago
The State’s Department of Education Urges Delay in Vote on Middletown Charter School
Middletown, CT2 days ago
Democratic Majority Erases Accomplishments of Town Employees in Fairfield
Fairfield, CT2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy