PFF predicts Packers as landing spot for free agent S Vonn Bell

By Zach Kruse,

7 days ago
The Green Bay Packers have a glaring need at safety this offseason, and Pro Football Focus has one idea for addressing the obvious roster hole in free agency.

In an attempt to find/predict landing spots for the site’s top 50 free agents, PFF’s Arjun Menon and Brad Spielberger sent Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell to the Packers.

Bell, a second-round pick back in 2016, is PFF’s No. 46 overall free agent this offseason.

From PFF: “Bell has logged more than 1,000 snaps in each of the past three seasons while earning run-defense and coverage grades above 60.0 in each. Bell’s 33 defensive stops in coverage over the past three seasons are seventh most among safeties, and his 51 defensive stops and 18 tackles for loss as a run defender over the past three seasons both rank fourth. He’s an incredibly solid all-around player who would be a nice addition for any team this offseason.”

Bell is still only 28 years old despite seven years of starting experience at the NFL level. Over the past two seasons, Bell has allowed only three touchdown passes while intercepting passes over 1,200 coverage snaps, and he’s been reliable overall both against the pass and run since joining the Bengals in 2020.

The need in Green Bay is significant. Adrian Amos, Rudy Ford and Dallin Leavitt are all free agents for the Packers this offseason, and Darnell Savage – who was benched midseason – is likely headed to the slot in an effort to revive his career. Also, Amos has a voiding contract and is coming off a disappointing 2022 season, lessening the chances he’s back in Green Bay in 2023.

It’s possible the Packers will have two new starting safeties next season.

Could Bell and a high draft pick – like Alabama’s Brian Branch – be the right mix for fixing the safety position in Green Bay? Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has often combined a veteran free-agent addition with a draft pick in an effort to solve need positions.

