Richmond County Daily Journal

County Crime Report

By Orion Griffin Staff Writer,

7 days ago
Feb. 17

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:34 p.m., police responded to Brady Street following a report of a suspect breaking into a victim’s residence and stealing two BB guns. valued at $80, and breaking a window.The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:04 p.m., police responded to Garrett Street where a common law robbery was reported. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:01 p.m., police responded to Armstead Street following a report of a man carrying a rifle into a laundromat.The case is inactive.

Feb. 18

HAMLET — At 3:38 a.m., police responded to Scholl Shankle Road following a report of a suspect driving while impaired. The suspect was found with an open container and resisted arrest. Gregory Devon Covington was charged.

Feb. 19

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:50 p.m., police responded to Brooke Avenue following a report of a man removing security cameras from a house. The case is active.

Feb. 20

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:32 a.m., police responded to Edward’s IGA on Airport Road to a breaking and entering and injuring of personal property. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:03 a.m., police responded to a suspect communicating threats on Watkins Avenue. The case was closed by other means.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:11 a.m., police responded to Mill Road where a suspect was in possession of meth and schedule II controlled substances with the intent to distribute, and possession of meth. Jonathan Paul Starling was charged.

Feb. 21

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:38 a.m., police responded to Over the Rainbow Development Center where a suspect broke in, committed larceny, and was found in possession of stolen goods. Nathan Joshua Allen was charged.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:54 a.m., police responded to the damaging of property on Old Cheraw Road. The case is inactive.

NORMAN — At 3:51 p.m., deputies police to Research Farm Road where a suspect was communicating threats. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:45 p.m., police responded to a robbery with a dangerous weapon on Beaverdam Road. The suspect robbed the victim at gunpoint. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

HAMLET — At 8:06 p.m., police responded to a breaking and entering on Gathings Street. The Rockingham Police Department charged Cedric Antonio Bell/

Feb. 22

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:00 a.m., police responded to a misdemeanor larceny on Loch Haven Road. The case was closed by other means than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:17 p.m., police responded to a trespasser at Maytag Laundromat on Biltmore Drive. The case was closed by means of arrest.

