Kendall Jenner Debuts Icy Eyelashes While Walking in the Prada Show During Milan Fashion Week: Pics

Luscious lashes! Kendall Jenner rocked azure wispies while walking in the Prada show during Milan Fashion Week.

The supermodel, 27, debuted a must-see look on Thursday, February 23, for the fall/winter 2023 Prada fashion show. For the soirée, Jenner looked stunning in a long Prada coat featuring black leather buckles , large pockets and a hood. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum flashed the audience her bare legs while walking on the runway. She teamed the tan jacket with neon yellow heels, finished with protruding spikes and floral details.

For glam, the California native parted her brunette locks down the side and slicked the strands down to her scalp. She also donned a dewy face with a slight contour and glossy lips . To add a pop of color to the ensemble, she wore light blue eyelashes and commanded attention with matching eyeliner across her waterline.

After the show, the It Girl took to Instagram to show fans her dreamy look. As part of the carousel of images, she shared two videos of her strutting on the catwalk. In the first clip, Jenner is seen glamorously pouting while the camera cut to a close-up of her face, giving a glimpse of her icy wispies.

Shutterstock

“Thank you thank you thank you” the Kardashians star captioned the post while tagging the Italian fashion house.

Family and friends quickly praised her look in the comments section. “My Prada Bae,” sister Kim Kardashian commented.

Celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips wrote, “Goddess,” and celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt added multiple heart emojis.

Fans added to the adoration and expressed how happy they were to see her back on the runway after not appearing in a show for multiple months. One fan commented, “happy to see u back on the runway!” A second wrote, “Welcome back to runway babyy,” and a third added: “We need you on the runway more!”

This wasn't the first Prada show Jenner had modeled for. In February 2022, the Hulu star walked in the fall/winter show during Paris Fashion Week. She filmed her travels for season 2 of The Kardashians and showed glimpses of her getting ready — which included dying her hair red . To make sure her new hue was first seen at the show, she wore sweatshirts with her hood up and beanies when she was out and about.

While traveling to France with Kim, 42, in the season 2 finale , Jenner revealed that although she loves having her family support her at her shows, it makes her “cringe” to hear them cheer. She continued, “I want Kim cheering on the inside. Maybe come up to me after and give me a big hug … but beyond that I get really uncomfortable.”