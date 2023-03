Fishery managers in Oregon and Washington state have adopted regulations for recreational spring Chinook seasons for the Columbia River.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that downstream of the Bonneville Dam, the season will go from March 1 to April 7, with a bag limit of two adult hatchery salmonids — Chinook or steelhead — per day with only one being a Chinook. Shad may also be retained.