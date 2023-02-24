Open in App
The man who just would not shut up during Il Trovatore

7 days ago
Singers perform at the opera house in Nice.

Bethany North rightly castigates theatre audiences who disrupt performances and spoil others’ enjoyment (I’ve worked front of house in 40 theatres – and audiences behaved terribly in all of them, 22 February).

A few years ago, my husband and I were watching Il Trovatore at the Nice Opera in France. A very loud-voiced gentleman in the back row, sitting directly behind us, kept commenting on the performance to a female companion. Our British-style restrained shushing and repeated glares made no difference, and we were annoyed that ushers standing nearby did nothing.

At the first interval, my husband approached the man and expressed a firm wish that he’d be silent from now on. He looked somewhat taken aback but didn’t respond; he just walked away, disappearing to another part of the theatre.

At the very end, as the cast took their bows, a figure emerged from the wings, kissed the leading performers, received a large bouquet, and acknowledged the applause with theatrically outstretched arms. We recognised him. He was our loud-voiced gentleman. The director.

