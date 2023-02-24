2-Year-Old Was In Drunk Driver's Car During Hit-Run Crash In Hewlett, Police Say

Natasha Robinson, age 37, was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly driving drunk and causing a hit-and-run crash on Broadway in Hewlett with a 2-year-old child in her car late Thursday, Feb. 23. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police/Google Maps street view

A 2-year-old child was inside the car when a drunk driver caused a hit-and-run crash on Long Island, authorities said.

The incident happened at 11 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 in Hewlett, near the intersection of Broadway and Hewlett Avenue, according to Nassau County Police.

Investigators said 37-year-old Natasha Robinson, of Far Rockaway, Queens, was driving westbound on Broadway in a Ford Escape when she struck a Chevrolet Suburban being driven by a 17-year-old girl. Robinson then fled the scene, according to police.

The teen driver of the Suburban was not injured in the crash.

Officers located Robinson a short time later on Broadway near Starks Place. She was given a field sobriety test, which she failed, and was arrested without incident, police said.

A 2-year-old boy who was inside Robinson’s car was taken to a hospital for evaluation. The child was later released to the custody of a relative.

Robinson is facing the following charges:

Driving While Intoxicated,

Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (child under 16) Leandra’s Law Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Leaving the Scene of incident

Multiple Traffic Infractions

She was expected to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Friday, Feb. 24.

