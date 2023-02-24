Open in App
Hewlett, NY
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

2-Year-Old Was In Drunk Driver's Car During Hit-Run Crash In Hewlett, Police Say

By Michael Mashburn,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tqzzd_0kyqJ7M800
Natasha Robinson, age 37, was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly driving drunk and causing a hit-and-run crash on Broadway in Hewlett with a 2-year-old child in her car late Thursday, Feb. 23. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police/Google Maps street view

A 2-year-old child was inside the car when a drunk driver caused a hit-and-run crash on Long Island, authorities said.

The incident happened at 11 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 in Hewlett, near the intersection of Broadway and Hewlett Avenue, according to Nassau County Police.

Investigators said 37-year-old Natasha Robinson, of Far Rockaway, Queens, was driving westbound on Broadway in a Ford Escape when she struck a Chevrolet Suburban being driven by a 17-year-old girl. Robinson then fled the scene, according to police.

The teen driver of the Suburban was not injured in the crash.

Officers located Robinson a short time later on Broadway near Starks Place. She was given a field sobriety test, which she failed, and was arrested without incident, police said.

A 2-year-old boy who was inside Robinson’s car was taken to a hospital for evaluation. The child was later released to the custody of a relative.

Robinson is facing the following charges:

  • Driving While Intoxicated,
  • Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (child under 16) Leandra’s Law Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated
  • Endangering the Welfare of a Child
  • Leaving the Scene of incident
  • Multiple Traffic Infractions

She was expected to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Friday, Feb. 24.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nassau County, NY newsLocal Nassau County, NY
Man Nabbed With Grand Larceny For Stealing Truck In New Cassel, Police Say
Bronx, NY7 hours ago
Area Man Charged With Killing Hempstead Woman
Hempstead, NY6 hours ago
Man Charged With DWI, Manslaughter In Deadly Freeport Crash
Freeport, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woodbury Man Charged With Assault Of Police Officers In Plainview, Cops Say
Woodbury, CT6 hours ago
14-Year-Old Hit, Killed While Crossing Busy Long Island Roadway
Setauket- East Setauket, NY6 hours ago
Driver Nabbed Months After Deadly Hit-Run Crash On Long Island, Police Say
Ronkonkoma, NY1 day ago
Updated: Ronkonkoma man indicted for leaving the scene of fatal hit-and-run crash
Ronkonkoma, NY1 day ago
HIM AGAIN? Ex-Con Busted In Ridgefield Park Scrapyard Break-In Pretends To Be Asleep: Police
Ridgefield Park, NJ4 hours ago
Robbery Suspect On Loose After Threatening Store Clerk, Stealing Cash In Port Chester
Port Chester, NY6 hours ago
Passenger Freed By Police, Others By Firefighters Following Horrific Overnight Ridgewood Crash
Ridgewood, NJ5 hours ago
Home Struck By 23-Year-Old Driver On Long Island Left 'Uninhabitable'
Hicksville, NY1 day ago
Suspect in deadly 2021 shooting in Queens arrested: prosecutors
Queens, NY23 hours ago
Asbury Park Man Indicted For Killing Girlfriend's Poodle 'Bentley'
Asbury Park, NJ4 hours ago
Duo Steals $16K Worth Of Jewelry From Long Island Business, Police Say
Cedarhurst, NY22 hours ago
Police hunt for suspect who set fire to UPS worker's car in Uniondale
Uniondale, NY1 day ago
ID Released For Nassau County Correctional Facility Inmate Who Died At Age 45
East Meadow, NY2 hours ago
Pedestrian Killed On Route 287 ID'd As Morristown Man
Morristown, NJ10 hours ago
Bay Shore man sentenced to 13 years in prison for raping 12-year-old girl multiple times
Bay Shore, NY1 day ago
Officer charged after wanted man is arrested at her home: N.J. prosecutor
Jersey City, NJ1 day ago
Repeat Thieves Busted Prowling Cars In Wantagh Neighborhood, Police Say
Wantagh, NY2 days ago
Shooter Of NJ Trooper Captured In South Carolina, Video Shows Him Opening Fire, AG Says
Newark, NJ21 minutes ago
Man resists arrest, injures officer after attacking woman on LI: police
Valley Stream, NY2 days ago
Bergenfield Man Seized In Overdose Death Of Hackensack Drug User
Hackensack, NJ1 hour ago
45-Year-Old Inmate At Nassau County Correctional Facility In East Meadow Dies
East Meadow, NY1 day ago
'Unimaginable Loss': Support Swells For Widow, 2 Daughters Of Jogger Hit, Killed In Commack
Commack, NY2 days ago
Police: Woman facing eviction dies after setting home on fire
Roosevelt, NY2 days ago
Trio With Stolen Checks, IDs Flees Carlstadt Bank, Nabbed By Hasbrouck Heights PD: Police
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ2 days ago
Silver Alert Issued For Missing 17-Year-Old From Greenwich
Greenwich, CT9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy