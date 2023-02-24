Amosov

vs.

Storley

Carvalho

vs.

Kennedy

Logan

vs.

Queally

Harding

vs.

Kavanagh

Clarke

vs.

Sinis

Bellator 291 predictions: Who’s picking Logan Storley to upset Yaroslav Amosov?

Bellator is in Ireland with one of the most dominant fighters in MMA at the top of the bill.

Bellator 291 takes place Saturday at 3Arena in Dublin. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

In the main event, welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov (26-0 MMA, 7-0 BMMA) meets interim champ Logan Storley (14-1 MMA, 9-1 BMMA) in a title unification bout. The two fought in late 2020, when Amosov took a split decision. He won the title his next time out.

Amosov is slight favorite at -165 at Tipico Sportsbook; the comeback on Storley is +130. But our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers are siding with Amosov, who has MMA’s longest active winning streak, at a big 9-2 clip.

In the co-feature, Pedro Carvalho (13-6 MMA, 6-3 BMMA) takes on Jeremy Kennedy (18-3 MMA, 3-1 BMMA) at featherweight. Kennedy nearly is a 3-1 favorite, and he’s a near-unanimous pick at 10-1 from our staff members.

Also on the main card, Peter Queally (13-7-1 MMA, 2-3 BMMA) is just a -150 favorite at lightweight in front of his home fans against Bryce Logan (12-7 MMA, 0-4 BMMA), but Queally is one of our two unanimous picks on the main card at 11-0.

Janay Harding (6-6 MMA, 3-4 BMMA) and Sinead Kavanagh (8-5 MMA, 5-5 BMMA) meet in a women’s featherweight fight, and each is hoping a win will lead to a title shot. Kavanagh is more than a 2-1 favorite on her home turf, and she has a near-unanimous edge in the picks at 10-1.

And to open the main card, Ciaran Clarke (6-0 MMA, 6-0 BMMA) takes on late-notice replacement and promotional newcomer Leonardo Sinis (11-5-1 MMA, 0-0 BMMA) at featherweight. Clarke is the biggest favorite on the main card at more than 4-1, and not surprisingly is our other unanimous pick.

In the MMA Junkie consensus picks, Amosov (73 percent), Kennedy (80 percent), Queally (83 percent), Kavanagh (77 percent) and Clarke (90 percent) are the choices.

