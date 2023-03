Clayton News Daily

Influx of wounded: Florida Ukrainian nonprofit helps more soldiers after one year at war By Natalia Jaramillo, Orlando Sentinel, 7 days ago

By Natalia Jaramillo, Orlando Sentinel, 7 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — On his hands and knees with four land mine explosives strapped to his arms and legs, each weighing roughly 22 pounds, Ruslan ...