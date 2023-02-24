Montreal Canadiens at Philadelphia Flyers odds, picks and predictions
By Corey Scott,
7 days ago
The Montreal Canadiens (24-29-4) and Philadelphia Flyers (23-26-10) meet Friday at Wells Fargo Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Canadiens vs. Flyers odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.
The Canadiens won as +304 underdogs 5-2 at the New Jersey Devils Tuesday. G Sam Montembeault made 38 saves as Montreal ended its 3-game road losing streak. The Canadiens are 21-51 in their last 72 road games.
The Flyers lost as +285 underdogs Tuesday in a 4-2 defeat at the Edmonton Oilers. LW Noah Cates and RW Owen Tippett scored for the Flyers, who blew a 2-1 third-period lead. Philadelphia is 7-2 in its last 9 games vs. teams with a losing record.
This is the 2nd meeting this season between the teams. Montreal was victorious as a -125 home favorite with a 5-4 shootout win as the Over (6) cashed Nov. 19.
Montreal should be in a letdown spot after winning as a big underdog Tuesday at New Jersey. The Canadiens are just 3-10 in their last 13 games after a win, and the Flyers will be desperate to bounce back after blowing a late lead at Edmonton. Look for Philadelphia to get its revenge for the shootout loss earlier in the season.
PASS.
Philadelphia’s last 5 home games have been decided by 1 goal. Canadiens +1.5 (-190) should hit, but Montreal is being slightly overvalued on the puck line. Bet the moneyline and/or total instead.
BET OVER 6.5 (+105).
The Over is 5-2 in Montreal’s last 7 games and 3-1-1 in the Canadiens’ last 5 after a win. The Over has hit in 4 of Philadelphia’s last 5 games and is 4-1-1 in the last 6 meetings between these teams.
