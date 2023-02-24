Montreal Canadiens at Philadelphia Flyers odds, picks and predictions

The Montreal Canadiens (24-29-4) and Philadelphia Flyers (23-26-10) meet Friday at Wells Fargo Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Canadiens vs. Flyers odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

The Canadiens won as +304 underdogs 5-2 at the New Jersey Devils Tuesday. G Sam Montembeault made 38 saves as Montreal ended its 3-game road losing streak. The Canadiens are 21-51 in their last 72 road games.

The Flyers lost as +285 underdogs Tuesday in a 4-2 defeat at the Edmonton Oilers. LW Noah Cates and RW Owen Tippett scored for the Flyers, who blew a 2-1 third-period lead. Philadelphia is 7-2 in its last 9 games vs. teams with a losing record.

This is the 2nd meeting this season between the teams. Montreal was victorious as a -125 home favorite with a 5-4 shootout win as the Over (6) cashed Nov. 19.

Stream the NHL all season on ESPN+, with your team’s out-of-market games, exclusive games, originals and more. Get ESPN+ now!

Canadiens at Flyers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1 p.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Canadiens +140 (bet $100 to win $140) | Flyers -160 (bet $160 to win $100)

: Canadiens +140 (bet $100 to win $140) | Flyers -160 (bet $160 to win $100) Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Canadiens +1.5 (-190) | Flyers -1.5 (+160)

: Canadiens +1.5 (-190) | Flyers -1.5 (+160) Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: +105 | U: -125)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Double Down, Ohio! Deposit $200, Get $250. Bet now!

In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now. Bet now!

Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Canadiens at Flyers projected goalies

Jake Allen (12-18-2, 3.47 GAA, .894 SV%, 1 SO) vs. Carter Hart (16-18-9, 2.89 GAA, .909 SV%, 1 SO)

Allen allowed 4 goals on 29 shots vs. the Flyers in the Nov. 19 shootout win. He’s 1-3-0 in 4 career starts vs. Philadelphia with a 3.55 GAA and .883 SV% (106 saves against 120 shots).

Hart allowed 4 goals on 32 shots vs. the Canadiens Nov. 19. He’s 2-2-3 in 7 career starts vs. Montreal with a 2.99 GAA and .910 SV% (191 saves against 210 shots).

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Canadiens at Flyers picks and predictions

Prediction

Flyers 4, Canadiens 3

BET FLYERS (-160).

Montreal should be in a letdown spot after winning as a big underdog Tuesday at New Jersey. The Canadiens are just 3-10 in their last 13 games after a win, and the Flyers will be desperate to bounce back after blowing a late lead at Edmonton. Look for Philadelphia to get its revenge for the shootout loss earlier in the season.

PASS.

Philadelphia’s last 5 home games have been decided by 1 goal. Canadiens +1.5 (-190) should hit, but Montreal is being slightly overvalued on the puck line. Bet the moneyline and/or total instead.

BET OVER 6.5 (+105).

The Over is 5-2 in Montreal’s last 7 games and 3-1-1 in the Canadiens’ last 5 after a win. The Over has hit in 4 of Philadelphia’s last 5 games and is 4-1-1 in the last 6 meetings between these teams.

Want action on this matchup or any other NHL games? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Corey Scott on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.