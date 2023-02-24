Open in App
Oklahoma City, OK
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

OKC Blue: Notable performances, highlights in 113-111 win over G League's Squadron

By Clemente Almanza,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wuePV_0kypRgpF00

On Thursday, the OKC Blue returned to action following an extensive break and earned a road win against the G League’s Birmingham Squadron, 113-111.

The win improved the Blue’s record to 8-14 on the season. The game was headlined by Ousmane Dieng, who returned to the Blue after being assigned the previous day.

Let’s take a look at some of the best individual performances from this two-point win for the Blue:

  • Ousmane Dieng: 12 points on 5-of-13 shooting, 2-of-7 shooting from 3, eight rebounds, three assists
  • Jahmi’us Ramsey: 27 points on 4-of-10 shooting, 11-of-11 shooting from the free-throw line
  • Chassion Randle: 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting, 5-of-8 shooting from 3
  • James Kelly Sr.: 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting, 12 rebounds
  • Zylan Cheatham: 11 points, six rebounds

Here are the full highlights from the Blue’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans’ G League affiliate:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oklahoma City, OK newsLocal Oklahoma City, OK
Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder odds, picks and predictions
Salt Lake City, UT3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
UNC wing Leaky Black details conversation with Danny Green
Chapel Hill, NC2 hours ago
Hubert Davis watches UNC Basketball commit on Tuesday
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
NBA Twitter reacts to Jordan Poole's 34-point performance sparking Warriors' blowout win vs. Clippers
Los Angeles, CA13 hours ago
Anthony Davis, Dennis Schröder had a heated exchange after Lakers turnovers and defensive lapses
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Jayson Tatum's son Deuce left Donovan Mitchell hanging in a hilarious courtside interaction
Boston, MA1 day ago
Watch: Notre Dame coach's son pulls a Chris Webber
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Grizzlies trolled rival Shannon Sharpe, Lakers with an absolutely devastating tweet
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Where UNC basketball stands in Bracketology going into Duke game
Durham, NC1 hour ago
Twitter reacts to Auburn's overtime loss against Alabama
Auburn, AL1 day ago
Bruce Pearl shares frustrations over his team being 'smashed' in viral postgame videos
Auburn, AL2 hours ago
Latest odds, probabilities for MSU basketball's Big Ten Tournament seeding
East Lansing, MI1 hour ago
Shaquille O'Neal singles out James Harden as most to prove in playoffs
Philadelphia, PA2 hours ago
Armando Bacot: ‘Haven’t made a decision’ on potential return to UNC
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors odds, picks and predictions
New Orleans, LA3 hours ago
Oregon’s NCAA outlook after loss to Stanford in Pac-12 tournament
Eugene, OR3 hours ago
Bruce Pearl’s furious 3-word interview soundbite perfectly summed up Auburn’s awful night
Auburn, AL1 day ago
Podcast: Why James Harden’s interest is uniquely important to the 2023 Rockets
Houston, TX2 hours ago
Sixers' Doc Rivers explains decision to start Tyrese Maxey in loss to Mavs
Philadelphia, PA15 hours ago
UNC Basketball vs. Duke: Game preview, info, prediction and more
Durham, NC3 hours ago
Michigan State basketball: bracketology update as calendar turns to March
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Report: Bucks 'emerged as frontrunners' to sign Goran Dragic
Milwaukee, WI3 hours ago
Heat's Tyler Herro explains what Sixers are getting in Dewayne Dedmon
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Wolverines as pros: How former Michigan basketball stars are doing in the NBA
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings odds, picks and predictions
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy