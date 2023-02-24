Rebels trap Spartans for second straight CC Tournament title

NEWTON GROVE – North Duplin has lost just one Carolina 1A Conference game in the past two seasons.

After last Saturday’s 55-43 win over Union, in which the Rebels won their second consecutive CC Tournament title, they have another distinction: Beating the Spartans four times in a season.

Union (14-9) got to the championship game by upsetting Lakewood in the semifinals, the same Leopard team that handed ND is lone league loss in 20 games.

“When you play a team four times in a season they kind of learn what you like to do,” said Rebel assistant coach Cindy McCarty, who was filling in for head coach John Oliver, who was taken to the emergency room earlier in the day. “This is for John. We miss how he coaches this team.”

The Rebels (21-1) won for the fourth consecutive time and may have told Union the plays and the Spartans would still be unable to stop Reece Outlaw, Addy Higginbotham, Tateyawna Faison and company.

Outlaw scored 22 points and had eight steals.

Higginbotham netted 17 markers and gave out six assists.

Faison had a double-double with 11 points and 17 rebounds.

“Going into this game I was very nervous,” Outlaw said. “But I focused on being aggressive and I think everyone put that in the back of their minds and just played.”

That they did, but Union played well early in the contest as ND held a slim 28-26 halftime lead.

The Spartans hit a 3-pointer to take a 24-22 lead.

But Outlaw swiped a pass and fed Higginbotham for a layup and canned a pair of free throws. Then Higginbotham hit a baseline jumper to send the Rebels to a two-point lead at the intermission.

ND had to contend with Aryona Spearman, perhaps the second or third best player in the conference, who scored 28 points.

“She’s a very good player and we had to get it into our mind to stop her,” Higginbotham said. “Me and Reece guarded her and we did enough with what we had to at the other end. We had to get into the middle to stop her.”

This was one of the most intense and important of three games against the Spartans, who lost to the Rebels 57-47 on Dec. 2, 45-26 on Jan. 13 and 62-54 on Jan. 31.

“It was a nerve wracking, exciting game and overwhelming at times,” Faison said. “We’ve learned to get through these kind of games by just fighting as hard as we can.”

McCarty said second-half adjustments helped the Rebels pull away.

“I didn’t think our energy level was as high as we needed it to be in the first half,” she said after runnng her record to 2-0 as an interim coach this season. “We changed up some things defensively and the girls played their game.”

Outlaw hit an inside shot, a mid-range jumper and had a score off an inbound pass to start the third quarter.

Faison followed by scoring off a lob pass to stretch the advantage to 38-29 at the 3:50 mark of the third quarter.

But Spearman, who surpassed the 1,000-point mark in her career earlier, led a 7-0 charge to trim it to 38-36.

ND’s big three countered with a 6-0 blitz of its own. Higginbotham swished a pair of charity tosses. Outlaw scored by going coast to coast after getting a feed from Higginbotham. And Faison, a 6-foot post player, scored following a pass from Outlaw to Higginbotham to her to up the tally to 44-36.

Lily Brothers hit a 3-pointer and Faison turned a rebound into a hoop to start the fourth quarter and ND was off and running.

The lead went to 51-39 and 53-42 after Higginbotham hit two more free throws and Outlaw stole a pass and took it to the hoop

Hot Shots

ND had little trouble disposing of Rosewood 57-18 in the semifinals on Wednesday, especially after opening up with runs of 21-6 and 17-2 in the first two quarters.

Outlaw had 22 points and eight steals, Higginbotham 17 markers and six assists and Faison eight points and 17 rebounds.

Union avenged two regular-season losses to Lakewood to reach the final and had won seven of its nine previous games before the title game.

ND took control early in the game but the Spartans fought back to make a contest of it for less than three quarters.

Postseason Talk

The solid showing by the Spartans wasn’t enough to earn them a spot in the 1A playoff field. Lakewood (10-13), which lost just twice in the Carolina 1A season, took the No. 25 seed.

ND was awarded the No. 4 seed and was to play No. 29 Oxford Prep on Monday. The winner was slated to go against the winner of No. 13 Voyager (13-7) and No. 20 Tarboro (12-9). Should ND win twice, the Rebels are likely to see No. 5 Perquimans (21-2) in the Sectional final.

The top seed is Falls Lake Academy (27-0). Other favorites to advance are No. 2 Northampton County (21-1) and No 3 Chatham Charter (21-5).

ND went 22-2 last year after being beaten by Wilson Prep in the third round.

“As long as we keep our heads in the game and focus we can go as far as we want,” Higginbotham said.

“We’re a more mature team this year,” McCarty said. “We have the confidence. Reece is the motor and she plays so well off of Addy, And we’ve got Tateyawna inside and others are also playing their roles better.”

Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@apgenc.com