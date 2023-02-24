ROUNDUP: Crusaders' 20-win season ends in third round

FAYETTEVILLE – Call it a tale of two halves.

The pace in the first half was set by Harrells Christian Academy.

The play in the second half was all about Fayettevile Academy.

The Eagles flew high to beat the Crusaders 78-62 in the third round of the NCISAA 2A playoffs in Fayetteville last Saturday.

It was the third loss the Cumberland County team posted on HCA. The Eagles won regular seasons games on Jan. 12 (63-49) and Feb. 3 (56-41) as part of their Coastal Rivers Conference championship run.

Fayetteville Academy (22-7) used a strong game in the paint to control the boards, provide scoring and stop HCA (20-6) from making major dents in the scoreboard in the second half.

With HCA down 33-31 at halftime, the Crusaders grabbed the lead after a jump shot from Zicareian McNeill and a steal and layup via Antonio McKoy.

But the 36-35 advantage was short lived as Fayetteville Academy went on an 8-0 rush to go in front 43-34 and it never lost its lead.

The Eagles did so by getting second shots on the offensive end and using its zone defense to thwart the Crusaders.

HCA was held without a basket for the final 2:58 of the third quarter, and trailed by 53-41 entering the fourth.

The Crusaders couldn’t buy a basket for three minutes following a score from J’kaeshi Brunson. They fell behind 59-43 three minutes into the stanza, forcing coach Clayton Hall to call a timeout.

BJ Bennett’s connection at the 3:12 mark was his team’s second field goal of the fourth as the deficit ballooned to 63-45.

HCA was handling the full-court pressure of the Eagles but had trips down the floor where it missed two and three solid scoring attempts.

McNeill turned a steal into a layup to make it 65-51 and and hit a jumper, and McKoy a pair of charity tosses with 52 seconds remaining and a 3-pointer with 22 seconds to play.

But consistent Fayetteville seemed to swish two shots for every one HCA landed.

Ready to rumble

HCA led by as many as eight points in the opening quarter.

McNeill and Ethan Spell zoomed in 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions for forge a 16-6 edge, while Antonio McKoy and cousin Dashaun McKoy fought off the Eagles, who trailed 19-16 after eight minutes of play.

McNeill and Antonio McKoy pushed the meter to 24-19, but HCA missed six shots on two trips down the court, and then gave up consecutive 3-pointers to relinquish he lead 25-24.

Antonio McKoy helped HCA regroup with a driving score and a 3-point play.

Brunson nailed a pair of three throws to give HCA a 31-28 lead before the No. 4 seed put in the final two baskets of the first half.

The Crusaders cruised past Epiphany Christian 75-38 in the second round.

Hoops Notebook

Twenty victories is the most for HCA since the 2015 squad went 20-4. It was led by Quate McKinzie (16.8 ppg., 9.9 rebounds), C.J. Kirchoff (12.3 ppg) and Marcus Scarborough (11.2 ppg, 3.5 assists) and Spencer Cooke (8.1 ppg., 5.1 rebounds) . That team also lost in the semifinal round of the playoffs after winning a conference title.

This season, freshman Antonio McKoy paced HCA in scoring with a 17.1 average and was second in rebounds at 6.7. Sophomore Dashaun McKoy was second in scoring (14.0) and first in cleaning the glass (8.7).

McNeill, a sophomore, netted 9.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and was first in assists with 2.5. Spell, one of two seniors, averaged 6.1 points.

Dashaun McKoy’s 42 blocks were a team high. Cousin Antonio repelled 33.