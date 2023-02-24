Panthers rise to exact revenge on Bulldogs

JACKSONVILLE – East Duplin had an NFL Detroit Lions kind of feeling last week after beating Duplin County rival Wallace-Rose Hill 58-44 in the first round of the East Central 2A Conference Tournament last Tuesday at Southwest Onslow High.

The Lions entered their final game of the NFL regular season knowing they would not make the playoffs, but had enough energy and firepower to beat Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers 20-16 at Lambeau Field to eliminate the green and gold from a spot in the playoffs.

While the ED Panthers (9-13) didn’t make the 2A playoff field, they at least sent the Bulldogs a few notches down the seeding ladder. WRH was awarded the No. 27 out of 32 East Region playoff spots and was to play at No. 6 Trask on Monday.

East Duplin exacted revenge after the Bulldogs edged the Panthers 65-59 on Jan. 13 in Teachey and 60-56 on Feb. 7 in Beulaville. The win also broke ED’s four-game losing streak against WRH.

The Panthers were playing without leading scorer Brecken Bowles, but it didn’t matter as they led by as many as 30 points before a late WRH comeback sparked by Jalen James’ four 3-pointers.

Panther coach Blake Lanier removed his starters in the fourth only to put them back on the floor when the game got a little too close for his comfort.

Lanier said the win came because of the Panthers’ defense and after coming back from a 19-point deficit in the fourth to beat Clinton 64-61 on the Dark Horses’ floor two days earlier.

“That momentum kind of carried over,” he said. “We kept our composure and were consistent. When we play together we can play with anyone, and I believe we showed that in our last three games.”

Nizaya Hall knocked down 15 points, including a pair of 3-pointers and had five assists.

“He hit a big 3 during one Wallace comeback that kind of let us continue and keep our momentum,” Lanier said.

Daunte Hall had 12 markers, Jesse Clinesmith eight points, nine rebounds, four steals and four assists. Mason Marshburn added eight points and a team-high 12 boards.

“Having Jesse and Mason rebounding like they did got our offense started,” Lanier said. “We got most of our offense off defensive rebounds. Mason outworked people and got some he wouldn’t normally have gotten because he stood in there and fought for them.”

Lanier said the Panthers play before cleaning the glass was likewise a factor.

“It helped (WRH) didn’t start well and most of the shots they got were the ones we wanted them to take,” he said. “We kept them in front of us and forced them to take two-point shots.”

ED lost 70-42 to Kinston in the semifinals. The Panthers led 9-7 after one quarter but a 30-3 rush by the No. 4 seed in the East did them in.

“If we don’t have that and go into the half down 10 instead of 30 it’s a different game,” Lanier said. “We might still lose but were in it with a chance.”

The Vikings (20-5) went on the stuff North Lenoir 48-28 for the tournament title.

“We talked about his before the Wallace game, saying it wasn’t about all the wins and losses, but trying to prove what we could do,” Lanier said.

In the loss to Kinston, Clinesmith pumped in 11 and Nizaya Hall nine.

While WRH suffered a crushing loss it also gave the Bulldogs a chance to do in the playoffs what the Panthers did to them in the ECC tourney: beat a team that whipped them twice.

The Titans (22-4) prevailed 59-56 during the second round of the M.L. Carr Holiday Classic in Teachey and then 61-60 on Feb. 1 in Rocky Point, in a game nearly every Bulldog fan felt should have been a win.

mjaenicke@apgenc.com