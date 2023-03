YAHOO!

Murder case previously dropped by DA headed to district court By Will Carpenter, Wyoming Tribune-Eagle, Cheyenne, 7 days ago

By Will Carpenter, Wyoming Tribune-Eagle, Cheyenne, 7 days ago

Feb. 24—CHEYENNE — The case of a Cheyenne woman charged with committing first-degree murder in August 2022 has been bound over to Laramie County District ...