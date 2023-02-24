James Charles Betz, II

James, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023, in Sun City, AZ, at the age of 88. He was born in St. Paul, MN to James and Areeta Betz.

James was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert. He is survived by his wife, Gail; son, James (Lisa) C. Betz, III; daughter, Wendy (Rick) Jaede; four grandchildren: Chris (Katya) Jaede, Lindsey Jaede, James (Kali) C. Betz IV, and Dan Betz; and three great-grandchildren: Sydney, Cooper and Tyrsa Jaede.

Jim was involved in St. Paul DeMolay and Elks Lodge where he served as Exalted Ruler and was active in the Methodist Church for 40+ years.

Jim was kind, generous, outgoing, considerate and loving.

A private entombment has been held.

A Memorial Service will be held at Lakeview United Methodist Church in Sun City on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 10:30 a.m.

Memorials preferred to the church: Lakeview United Methodist Church, 10298 W. Thunderbird Blvd., Sun City, AZ 85351. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com