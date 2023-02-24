Storm cleanup continues in Dearborn Heights 02:10

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The storm cleanup continued around Metro Detroit Friday.

Downed trees were all over neighborhoods and several cleanup crews got called to help.

Dearborn Heights had some areas that were a mess before clean-up companies arrived. They were clearing roads, using their chainsaws to cut down trees and making sure community members are safe.

CBS News Detroit tagged along Grays Outdoor Services who works throughout Metro Detroit to address any sort of tree or debris cleanup.

"It's a lot of hard work and a lot of cold weather," said Tom Gray, owner of Grays Outdoor Services.

There was a large, old tree that knocked down a homeowner's fence and scraped his siding.

Gray and his crew spent four hours clearing this mess.

The city asked them to take care of it before things got worse. The tree was taken down much to the homeowner's delight.

"They're happy to see us," said Gray. "It is very cold and people are tired of the weather and they are tired of these dangerous trees, so they are happy to see us here get 'em down and get 'em cleaned up."

Gray said he knows he'll be busy as storms come into the city and destroy property. He added it's a dangerous job but extremely necessary.

"Every aspect of this job [is dangerous] and the dead trees dead branches could be hollow inside," said Gray. "We have no idea, so everyone just stays aside and stays clear and we wear all our proper safety gear."

The home damage may look minimal but Gray told CBS News Detroit these old trees are getting knocked down more often because they become old and brittle, and ice weighs them down.

"We specialize in dangerous and large removals," said Gray.

It was just one large tree removal, but the cleanup below takes a while to clear too.

The cleanup crews will be out throughout the night.

Gray said Dearborn Heights was hit particularly hard from the ice storm.

Grays Outdoor Services said when storms hit its crew always work diligently to clear roadways.

The tree downed at Amherst street in Dearborn Heights was just one example.