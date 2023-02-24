Alabama's Ivey orders executions to resume after 'top-to-bottom' review

(The Center Square) — With the state's "top-to-bottom" review of the state's capital punishment regime complete, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey informed the state attorney general's office to resume executions in a letter sent Friday.

Ivey received a letter on Friday from John Hamm, Alabama's corrections commissioner, that told her the review of the state's execution procedures started in November was complete. He also said that DOC personnel had completed multiple rehearsals to ensure the state's new execution procedures were effective and compliant with state law.

He also said the DOC had hired some new medical personnel to assist with executions and had purchased new equipment.

After receiving Hamm's letter, Ivey told state Attorney General Steve Marshall in a letter that the state Department of Corrections was ready "as possible to carry out death sentences going forward, consistent with the Constitution and even knowing that death-row inmates will continue doing everything within their power to evade justice."

She told him to inform the state Supreme Court to issue a death warrant for an eligible inmate.

Executions were halted after DOC officials were unable to establish an intravenous execution line with Kenneth Smith and his execution was called off on Nov. 17. After the incident, Ivey called for a review of procedures with the DOC.

According to the DOC , there are 155 inmates on death row in Alabama, with an average age of 57.