Photo: Getty Images

DJ Armin Van Buren has the perfect date night playlist for you! The artist developed an algorithm to help fans craft the perfect track list by answering a few simple questions like "Do you prefer staying in and watching TV? Or do you like an evening under the stars?"

Check it out here and make a playlist for this weekend! Don't miss the countdown on American Top 40 Saturday and Sunday to catch AT40 On the Verge track "Hey (I Miss You)" by Armin Van Buren with Simon Ward .