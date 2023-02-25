Open in App
Dayton, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘She’s dead;’ Trotwood woman killed in Dayton shooting identified, man critically hurt

By WHIO Staff,

6 days ago
A Trotwood woman is dead and another person is in critical condition after a shooting in Dayton early Wednesday morning.

Dameka Ross, 22, was identified Friday as the person killed in the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Officers were dispatched around 12:48 a.m. to Grandview Hospital on the report of a shooting after a person arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer.

When crews arrived on the scene, they learned that the 28-year-old man had been transported to the hospital by a private vehicle from the scene of the shooting at State Route 49 and Little Richmond Road.

“I think he was shot in the face and I’m not sure he is talking,” a 911 caller told dispatchers in audio obtained by News Center 7.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell said the call came from the emergency room and Dayton officers spoke to the man critically injured and the person who drove him.

“He said it was on some road called the Connector and he said she’s dead out there and that is all they could get out of him. I guess there might be another victim,” the caller told dispatchers.

When crews arrived on scene of the shooting, they located Ross in a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her death and another homicide on the same day brought the City of Dayton’s homicide and manslaughter deaths to nine so far this year.

Campbell said it is significantly ahead of last year’s pace in the small sample of under two months.

Aggravated assaults are also up, 87 at this date, compared to 61 at the same time last year.

It has Dayton Police working with community members for answers.

Campbell spoke with Brendan on Friday and he said a member of his family got caught in gun violence.

He believes you have to go out of your way to make good choices and to stay away from violence.

“Get a job, go to school, get some people in your life, people that’s motivated,” he told Campbell.

The 28-year-old man remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Homicide detectives were requested to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Police have not released a lot of details about how the woman’s death happened and why she was at the intersection.

Campbell says officers are still gathering information and would like the public to call them at 333-COPS or 222-STOP with anything that could help them make an arrest in this case.

