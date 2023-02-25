‘She’s dead;’ Trotwood woman killed in Dayton shooting identified, man critically hurt

Officers were dispatched around 12:48 a.m. to Grandview Hospital on the report of a shooting after a person arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer.
When crews arrived on the scene, they learned that the 28-year-old man had been transported to the hospital by a private vehicle from the scene of the shooting at State Route 49 and Little Richmond Road.
“I think he was shot in the face and I’m not sure he is talking,” a 911 caller told dispatchers in audio obtained by News Center 7.
News Center 7′s Mike Campbell said the call came from the emergency room and Dayton officers spoke to the man critically injured and the person who drove him.
“He said it was on some road called the Connector and he said she’s dead out there and that is all they could get out of him. I guess there might be another victim,” the caller told dispatchers.
