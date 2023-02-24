Open in App
Jacksonville, FL
See monster trucks fly through the air as Monster Jam returns to Jacksonville

By Jessica Barreto,

6 days ago
12,000 pound monster trucks are back, and they’re firing up their engines right here in the River City ahead of Monster Jam, which kicks off on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The whole family will be able to watch some high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head competition. 12 drivers will be facing off inside TIAA Bank Field on Saturday night for Monster Jam’s return.

”We get the big air, we get the crazy saves,” said Kayla Blood, who drives the truck Soldier Fortune. “Represent for our men and women in the military,” she said of her camouflage truck which has a U.S. flag.

”You never forget the first time you see a monster jam truck fly through the air,” added Bryce Kenny, who drives the truck Mowhawk Warrior, “the only truck with a haircut,” since it sports a mohawk on its roof.

The stage is now getting ready for the showdown.

250 truck loads of dirt are all coming down inside the stadium. On Friday, crews were working on building different ramps and curves, and setting down cars that which will be crushed to pieces come Saturday.

Blood is a U.S. veteran who now has eight years with these trucks, and she’s also the only woman competing in Jacksonville.

”It’s very surreal and I’m super excited to be here,” she said.

With tickets, fans can meet all the drivers and see all those decked out trucks up close before the competition starts during a Pit Party which starts at 2:30 p.m. outside the stadium, and goes until 5 p.m. The main show starts inside at 7.

Drivers will compete in racing, skills, and freestyle competition – that’s the one fans judge and it’s no coincidence it’s the driver’s favorite. ”They’re inspiring me to go out there and to do these tricks and to hit my marks,” Blood pointed out. “Anytime I do something cool and get the fans out of the seats and on their feet, that’s what we’re looking for.

”It just makes you want to drive that much harder and go that much bigger,” Kenny added.

You can find ticket information here .

