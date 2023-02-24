Open in App
‘Bel Air’ Exclusive: Adrian Holmes, Jimmy Akingbola and Olly Sholotan Reveal Their Musical Talents And Debut Their New R&B Trio

By Janeé Bolden,

7 days ago

‘Bel-Air’ is back and BOSSIP has you covered with the inside scoop from the cast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21A6TD_0kyozNpN00
Source: Peacock / Peacock

BOSSIP Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden spoke with ‘Bel Air’ actors Adrian Holmes, Jimmy Akingbola, and Olly Sholotan ahead of Season 2.

In the interview, Adrian shared that he and castmate Jabari Banks, who plays Will, are actually neighbors who occasionally work out together and hang out when they’re not working. Holmes also joked that Banks once knocked on his door in the wee hours of the morning after a recording session at the studio.

The trio also discussed how the set is full of music, with Olly and other actors often playing the piano between takes. Akingbola told us that, while he doesn’t sing or rap he plays a mean triangle.

Akingbola also spoke about his character Geoffrey’s issues with Uncle Phil and hinted at what Season 2 may hold for them in terms of reconciliation. He also revealed the new season will delve some into his character’s family.

Olly Sholotan spoke about the challenges he faced with social media bullying in the first season of the show but said that ultimately Carlton is his favorite character he’s portrayed.

When pressed to reveal what the three of them would name their version of an R&B group the group decided on The Melanaires!

Season 2 of ‘Bel-Air’ premiered on Peacock Wednesday and the first episode is streaming now for your viewing pleasure!

