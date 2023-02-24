Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Warriors' Andrew Wiggins remaining away from team due to family matter

By Tommy Call III,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00wM3l_0kyoxlt700
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Along with missing Steph Curry, the Golden State Warriors will be without another All-Star for their first game after the break on Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Andrew Wiggins has been away from the team as he continues to deal with a family matter. The 2022 All-Star forward missed Golden State’s final game before the break due to the same personal matter. According to Steve Kerr, there’s currently no timeline or update on Wiggins’ return to the team.

Via @CjHolmes22 on Twitter:

Via @anthonyVslater on Twitter:

Without Wiggins, the Warriors opted to add Donte DiVincenzo to the starting lineup alongside Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney before the break against the Los Angeles Clippers. Anthony Lamb and Jonathan Kuminga each registered over 20 minutes off the bench for the Warriors against the Clippers.

During the 2022-23 season with the Warriors, Wiggins is averaging 17.1 points on 47.3% shooting from the field with five rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest.

The Warriors are slated to start the final stretch run of the season by tipping off against the Lakers on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Hollywood.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

