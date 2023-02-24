Open in App
WKRG News 5

Americans more satisfied with Social Security, Medicare than most other issues facing US: poll

By Rashad Simmons,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qse9V_0kyouidF00

Forty-five percent of Americans in a new poll feel “satisfied” about the current state of Social Security and Medicare programs as both systems have emerged at the center of a heated battle among Republicans and Democrats in Congress.

While the number is not especially high, it shows that Americans are more content with those programs than many other issues currently at the center of national conversation, according to the Gallup poll released Friday .

Sixty-three percent of Americans over the age of 65 feel satisfied with the current state of Social Security and Medicare, according to the poll, while 43 percent of adults between the ages of 50 to 64 and 35 percent of those between the ages of 18 and 29 feel satisfied.

Gallup also found that the programs ranked sixth place among a list of 22 issues facing the country this year, behind 64 percent of Americans who feel “satisfied” with the nation’s military as the U.S. continues to support Ukraine.

But the poll also found 15 issues from Americans that were rated worse, with 72 percent being dissatisfied with the current state of the economy. Most Americans are far less worried about Social Security and Medicare as it is “not a major policy concern,” falling below issues affecting the economy.

Despite the ongoing discussion among policymakers on whether fixing Social Security and Medicare would be difficult, most Americans who benefit from both programs are currently satisfied as the public’s attention continues to grow on both systems.

The Gallup poll was conducted over the phone from Jan. 2-22 with a random sample of 1,011 adults. The sampling error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fight in high school classroom leaves one dead, one injured
Santa Rosa, CA1 day ago
Donald Whatley: Mobile hotel owner beat to death after leaving LGBTQ+ bar
Mobile, AL6 days ago
‘Sister Number One’ among the dead in Daphne quadruple murder
Daphne, AL7 days ago
Multi-car crash on I-10 near Pensacola leaves 1 dead, 2 seriously injured
Pensacola, FL4 days ago
High school students pepper-sprayed at anti-racism protest in California
San Bernardino, CA2 days ago
Victim’s family says police failed to protect him from threats
Opelousas, LA6 hours ago
PHOTOS: Storm damage, flooding reported across the Tennessee Valley
New Market, AL7 hours ago
Execution-style killing in downtown St. Louis caught on video
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Georgia gas station employee facing 48 theft-related charges involving lottery tickets
Woodland, GA2 days ago
Obama congratulates ‘Fired up, ready to go’ chant originator on retirement
Greenwood, SC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy