Creedmoor, NC
WHQC HITS 96.1

North Carolina Man Wins Major Lottery Prize With 'Lucky' Ticket

By Sarah Tate,

7 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A man in North Carolina scored a huge lottery jackpot with a truly "lucky" ticket.

Douglas Tyler , of Oxford, recently purchased a $2 Lucky Clover ticket from The Lucky Den on North Durham Avenue in Creedmoor in the hopes of winning a piece of the $595,930 Fast Play rolling jackpot, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery . The doubly lucky ticket lived up to its name, winning him 20% of the jackpot, or $119,186.

"We've never won anything like this before so I was very excited," he said.

When his wife first scanned the ticket, he said she must have initially misread the numbers, but she quickly learned they actually won big. He recalled how excited his wife was when she learned that the ticket actually was a winner, telling lottery officials she "started yelling."

"I guess she just missed the winning number," he said, adding, "I thought she saw a mouse or something."

Tyler claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Wednesday (February 22), taking home $84,921 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what he plans to do with his new winnings, he told lottery officials he hopes to do some repairs around his home and put the rest in savings.

