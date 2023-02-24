Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds Hinting at Free Agency Departure? 'I'm in the Backseat'

It's safe to say that linebacker Tremaine Edmunds deserves a massive contract after the season he had, which makes it sting even more for the Buffalo Bills if he does indeed leave.

At a time when the Buffalo Bills might need him most, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds could be bound for a departure in free agency.

Still, even after a stellar season, a return to Orchard Park for 2023 can't be ruled out, as the Bills could go all in on Edmunds while cutting costs elsewhere to make him the head of the defense alongside linebacker Matt Milano.

But though Edmunds isn't ruling out anything yet, his recent comments on the situation could be seen as a "goodbye" to the Bills, at least depending on how you look at it.

"I'm gonna let the process take shape," Edmunds told FOX Sports. "You know what I mean? They've been good to me. So I definitely say thank you to the Bills for everything that they've done for me these last five years. But like I said, man, I'm just right now — I'm in the backseat."

One thing is clear, and that's the fact that Edmunds didn't come out and say he wants to return to Buffalo, something we've seen other NFL players do in order to make their intentions clear. As expected, he'll likely listen to the number of offers that will be thrown his way, which could result in a life-altering contract.

It's safe to say that Edmunds deserves it after the season he had, which makes it sting even more for the Bills if he does indeed leave.

Another solid season under his belt couldn't have been more timely with free agency approaching. Despite only playing in 13 games, Edmunds led the Bills in total tackles (102) while adding a sack, seven passes defended and an interception.

His ability to drop back into pass coverage flashed brightest in the postseason, as Edmunds total four passes defended in the win over the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card on Jan. 15. He followed this up by leading the Bills with 12 total tackles in the 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in the AFC Divisional.

The Bills should do everything they can to retain their star linebacker. But regardless of the championship faith that will stay alive next season, the Bills may not be able to compete with the other contract offers that might come Edmunds' way.

