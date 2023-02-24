Open in App
Calistoga, CA
See more from this location?
CBS San Francisco

Most of Calistoga without power due to winter storm; Other PG&E outages ongoing

By CBS San Francisco,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ulm8J_0kyoeYBV00

PIX Now -- Friday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 14:57

CALISTOGA –  Most of Calistoga was without power Friday morning due to the winter storm that came through the region overnight, city officials said.

The city issued an alert shortly before 7:15 a.m. about the widespread loss of power, saying PG&E is sending crews to assess the cause of the outage.

There is no estimate yet for when power will be restored in the area.

PG&E crews are still working to restore power in many parts of the Bay Area, both from outages caused by Thursday's overnight arrival of the most powerful wave of the winter storm and from the high winds that created havoc Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Dayslong power outage wears on East Palo Alto families

As of 3 p.m. Friday, nearly 13,000 PG&E customers remained without power in the region, with the most located in the South Bay at about 4,270 customers, according to the utility. PG&E has an outage center providing information for customers on the utility's website .

Thursday afternoon, the utility was forced to shut down U.S. Highway 101 in both directions for several hours to make repairs to wires that crossed the freeway in Menlo Park.

According to PG&E, the utility asked Caltrans to close the roadway due to what they call a "challenging situation" in restoring power to thousands of customers. Several Peninsula communities, including Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, Belle Haven and North Fair Oaks are affected.

The lengthy outage has caught the attention of local lawmakers, who complained to the utility about the pace of restoring power.

"They should be able to move faster. Students in East Palo Alto are missing 2 days of school," said State Sen. Josh Becker (D-Menlo Park). "My staff has made many calls over to them, and spoken to so many more residents w/o heat right now (including my house!) We must do better."

According to East Palo Alto Vice Mayor Antonio Lopez, some households in the city were without power since 1 p.m. Tuesday.

After three days without power, some East Palo Alto residents finally saw their lights come back on Thursday night .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Southbound lanes of Great Highway expected to be closed until Friday
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Oakland crews to embark on 'pothole blitz' following intense winter storms
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Boaters, boat owners may face new rules for anchoring along Oakland Estuary
Oakland, CA22 hours ago
East Bay landlord ends hunger strike after county lets eviction moratorium expire
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Update: North Bay men get prison for plot to bomb California Democratic HQ
Napa, CA1 day ago
Report: Police investigate man who lit himself on fire at UC Berkeley's Sproul Plaza
Berkeley, CA1 day ago
Berkeley police say thefts of Hyundai, Kia vehicles on rise after TikTok challenge
Berkeley, CA5 hours ago
Santa Rosa students call out school administrative failures after fatal stabbing
Santa Rosa, CA13 hours ago
Caught On Video: San Francisco carjacking suspects arrested in Oakland
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Contra Costa DA files charges in theft of postal truck
Martinez, CA1 day ago
Oakland landlords hold rally demanding end to eviction moratorium
Oakland, CA2 days ago
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Oakland's Fruitvale District
Oakland, CA1 day ago
San Francisco pandemic recovery among worst in nation, study finds
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Police in Piedmont investigate possible shooting, reports of man down
Piedmont, CA2 days ago
Arrest made in Oakland mass shooting that left one dead, 7 injured
Oakland, CA1 day ago
16-year-old accused of bringing gun to high school in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa, CA19 hours ago
Man shot in leg during robbery in San Francisco's Bayview District
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Police investigate series of armed robberies at Oakland ATMs
Oakland, CA1 day ago
2 teens arrested in assault near San Francisco Dolores Park
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Search for missing beloved San Francisco DJ Jeffrey Vandergrift takes grim turn
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Antioch Police arrest Brentwood man in connection with September murder
Antioch, CA2 days ago
Antioch police searching for woman who robbed Smart and Final store
Antioch, CA1 day ago
Oakland nonprofit helping teach young people how to read receives boost
Oakland, CA1 day ago
SF transgender pastor claims bias, sues Lutheran denomination
San Francisco, CA22 hours ago
Man acquitted in SF shooting after being jailed more than a year awaiting trial
San Francisco, CA20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy