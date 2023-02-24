Man pleads not guilty to maintaining drug trafficking place

A former Rice Lake man charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place pleaded not guilty on Friday in Barron County Circuit Court.

Jordan D. Broaddus, 32, now of Chetek, was charged on Sept. 16 with the felony plus another of possession of methamphetamine after police say an anonymous tip led them to investigate a residence at a Rice Lake trailer park.

The defendant also pleaded not guilty Friday to felony bail jumping in a case filed on Nov. 16.

According to the criminal complaint:

Detective Mike Carroll with the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint on Aug. 10 from an anonymous person reporting what was believed to be drug activity at a trailer in Lakeshore Terrace Trailer Park.

The anonymous person reported observing upwards of 15 to 20 people per day coming and going from the residence and there was suspicious activity during the late night hours.

While in the area of the trailer home on Aug. 11, Carroll saw a suspicious vehicle come and go from the trailer after a few seconds. He stopped the vehicle and arrested Brandon L. Snyder, who told the detective the trailer home was occupied by multiple people, unknown to him, using methamphetamine.

Carroll completed a garbage pick at the trailer home on Sept. 7 and located four plastic garbage bags in the can. A Ziploc bag which contained a residue that tested positive for the presence of THC was found.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Department and Carroll searched the residence with a warrant on Sept. 14. Multiple people were inside, including Broaddus and Terrence L. Shipp.

Broaddus admitted to having a marijuana smoking device in his room and said Shipp was staying in the residence on the living room couch and his belongings were in the living room.

During the search, items were collected as evidence, including a smoking device commonly used to smoke meth that tested positive for the drug, a used syringe, digital scale and a smoking device commonly used to smoke marijuana which tested positive for the presence of THC.

If found guilty of maintaining a drug trafficking place, Broaddus faces a fine of up to $10,000, imprisonment for up to 3 1/2 years, or both.

A jury trial has been scheduled for June 23.

Broaddus also is facing two misdemeanor charges of criminal damage to property, another of disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping in a case filed on Sept. 27.