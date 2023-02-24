Man Stabbed in Encanto, No Suspect in Custody

Photo via Pixabay

The San Diego Police Department is investigating a stabbing Friday in Encanto.

Just before 4 a.m. Friday, the department received a call about a man down in the roadway near 6700 Akins Ave.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a semi-conscious man lying in the road with a stab wound to his abdomen, according to the SDPD.

The victim, who was not identified, was rushed to a hospital and underwent surgery, and was deemed to be in stable condition, police reported.

No statement from the victim was made, no witnesses were at the scene and no suspect description was available, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service