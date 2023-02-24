Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
Times of San Diego

Man Stabbed in Encanto, No Suspect in Custody

By Debbie L. Sklar,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CdLRA_0kyoYugv00
Photo via Pixabay

The San Diego Police Department is investigating a stabbing Friday in Encanto.

Just before 4 a.m. Friday, the department received a call about a man down in the roadway near 6700 Akins Ave.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a semi-conscious man lying in the road with a stab wound to his abdomen, according to the SDPD.

The victim, who was not identified, was rushed to a hospital and underwent surgery, and was deemed to be in stable condition, police reported.

No statement from the victim was made, no witnesses were at the scene and no suspect description was available, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA newsLocal San Diego, CA
Fleeing Suspect Arrested on Trolley After Man Stabbed Multiple Times Downtown
San Diego, CA5 hours ago
Man Killed in Fairmount Park Suspected Hit-Run ID’d as Jeremy Glen, 45, of SD
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Police Seek Public’s Help Solving 2002 Gang-Related Murder in National City
National City, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Autopsy Finds Dead Inmate Was Homicide Victim Due to ‘Ineffective Delivery’ of Care
San Diego, CA1 day ago
CHP Seeks Public Help to Find Hit-and-Run Killer of 21-Year-Old
Fallbrook, CA1 day ago
2 drivers involved in suspected road rage incident, crash on SR-125
Spring Valley, CA1 day ago
18-Year-Old Driver Who Hit Parked CHP Cruiser on Interstate 8 Dies of Injuries
La Mesa, CA1 day ago
Smuggler Who Used Addicts to Sneak Drugs Across Border Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison
San Diego, CA17 hours ago
2 teens injured in Imperial Beach rollover crash
Imperial Beach, CA4 days ago
Romanian Citizen, Alleged Ringleader of $5.2M COVID Relief Fraud Ring, Arrested in IB
San Diego, CA19 hours ago
Thieves smash front of Escondido store, use truck to drag ATM out
Escondido, CA4 days ago
Tijuana Man Charged for Alleged Meth, Fentanyl Trafficking at Border
San Diego, CA3 days ago
INMATE DIES IN CENTRAL JAIL, HOURS AFTER RELEASE FROM HOSPITAL
Oceanside, CA5 days ago
Driver Suspected of DUI After Fatal Collision on Eastbound SR-78 Near Vista
Vista, CA5 days ago
Speeding Sailor Leads Coronado Police on Chase That Ends in Crash on SR-163
Coronado, CA6 days ago
San Diego Neo-Nazi Robert Wilson Suspected in Anne Frank House Incident
San Diego, CA19 hours ago
Public Hearings on Reinstating San Diego ‘Smart Streetlights’ Slated
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Children attacked by family's dog while sleeping in El Cajon home
El Cajon, CA6 days ago
Fire breaks out at North County home
Oceanside, CA6 days ago
San Diego first responders inundated with crashes, rescues, and medical emergencies due to winter storm
San Diego, CA5 days ago
2 rescued from vehicle partially submerged in flood water
San Diego, CA6 days ago
Tension in the courtroom as former TV anchor Sandra Maas takes witness stand for second day
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Supervisors Vote to Oppose Annexation of Otay Ranch Project by Chula Vista
Chula Vista, CA1 day ago
Bankruptcy Court Approves Buyout of Borrego Health by Palm Springs’ DAP
Palm Springs, CA1 day ago
Mysterious boom felt, heard across San Diego
San Diego, CA7 days ago
Top 4 Fish Taco Restaurants in San Diego
San Diego, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy