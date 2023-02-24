Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
Times of San Diego

Nearing Close of Regular Season, Aztecs Face Road Challenges at New Mexico, Boise State

By Editor,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W0jvQ_0kyoYWhb00
Micah Parrish hits a three from the corner in SDSU’s win over Colorado State at Viejas Arena. Photo credit: Screen shot, @Aztec_MBB via Twitter

The good news for San Diego State wasn’t confined to their easy win over Colorado State this week as they head into a far tougher road contest Saturday.

Matt Bradley, who jammed his hand late in Tuesday’s 77-58 victory at Viejas Arena, didn’t suffer a serious injury, and will be available when the Aztecs (22-5, 13-2 Mountain West) take on New Mexico (20-8, 7-8 MW) at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Lobos this week have dealt with the challenge of facing the top two teams in the conference – they lost by five to second-place Boise State Wednesday – and now have SDSU, No. 22 in the Associated Press Top 25.

San Diego State’s burden? They already dropped their home game with New Mexico, and to avoid being swept by the Lobos must prevail in the Pit, an atmosphere as formidable as Viejas typically is for visiting teams. And Boise State looms for them Tuesday – again, on the road.

New Mexico is led by Jamal Mashburn Jr., who tops the MW with an average of 19.6 points per game. But he’s not alone – teammates Jaelen House and Morris Udeze are also among the conference’s 10 best scorers.

So the Lobos will get their chances, but SDSU assistant coach Dave Velazquez doesn’t want to give them any extra.

“The number one thing we have to make sure we don’t do is turnovers,” he told San Diego Sports 760. “This team can really score the ball.”

Though the Aztecs are deep, they need Bradley, and for some heart-stopping moments Tuesday after their own leading scorer took the hit to his hand, Velasquez admits he was worried.

“His knuckle really started to swell up right away, which is always scary,” he told Sports 760.

Yet Bradley practiced without incident Thursday, Velasquez said, adding that there is “no issue with that finger anymore.”

In Tuesday’s win over Colorado State, Jaedon LeDee had 14 points, while four others scored in double figures – Bradley had 13, Micah Parrish, 12 and Lamont Butler and Darrion Trammell, 11 each.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA newsLocal San Diego, CA
Last 2 UCSD Men’s Basketball Games Canceled Due to COVID
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Tom York on Business: San Diego Not Alone in Falling Home Prices
San Diego, CA2 days ago
San Diego Weekend Guide: March 3-5 – Blooms & Broadway
San Diego, CA6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
MarketInk: Named After Beloved Dog, PR Firm Becomes Olive Public Relations
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Warmer Weather Forecast Thursday After Storm Brings Rain, Snow to San Diego Area
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Remains Found in Texas National Park ID’d as Those of 24-Year-Old San Diego Woman
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Dawn McDermott of Lawrence, Kansas, Was Woman Fatally Struck on I-8 in Boulevard
Lawrence, KS3 days ago
Case-Shiller Index Shows Home Prices Declined in San Diego for 7th Straight Month
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Another Cold Day with Rain and Snow in Forecast for San Diego Region
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Work on Guardrail, Storm Channel to Force Temporary Closure on Route into Mission Valley
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Sandra Maas Anger Flares Against KUSI Lawyer: ‘Why Are You Rolling Your Eyes?’
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Rain-Soaked San Diego Will Dry Out Sunday, But Another Storm Is Ahead
San Diego, CA5 days ago
Public Hearings on Reinstating San Diego ‘Smart Streetlights’ Slated
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Vehicle Overturns in La Jolla, Traps Driver Inside
San Diego, CA2 days ago
SDG&E: Natural Gas Prices to Drop Further in March from January’s High
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Poway Man, 54, Charged with Running Spring Valley Steroid Distribution Center
Poway, CA2 days ago
San Diego Neo-Nazi Robert Wilson Suspected in Anne Frank House Incident
San Diego, CA18 hours ago
‘Thrown Out Like the Trash,’ Sandra Maas Testifies After Taking Stand in KUSI Trial
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Multiple School Districts Closed Due to Weather, Road Conditions
Julian, CA2 days ago
SDG&E Announces Additional $16 Million in Funding to Help Vulnerable Ratepayers
San Diego, CA4 days ago
El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells Announces Candidacy for 51st Congressional Seat
El Cajon, CA2 days ago
San Diego Airport to Get $20 Million in Federal Grants for Upgrades
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Suburban Mayors Say Plans for Transit and Affordable Housing Ignore Reality
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Supervisors Vote to Oppose Annexation of Otay Ranch Project by Chula Vista
Chula Vista, CA1 day ago
San Diego Crypto Bank Silvergate Capital Warns of Viability as ‘Going Concern’
San Diego, CA1 day ago
San Diego Moms: How to Explain Lockdown Drills to Children
San Diego, CA5 days ago
Theatre Week Becomes Theatre Month – Enjoy Deals As Low As $15 All Through March
San Diego, CA20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy