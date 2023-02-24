Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
Times of San Diego

Off-Duty San Diego Police Officer Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge

By Debbie L. Sklar,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gAGxR_0kyoYM7Z00
A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A San Diego Police Department officer was arrested in Mira Mesa for alleged domestic violence, the SDPD reported Friday.

Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the department received a 911 call reporting a domestic violence incident involving an off-duty SDPD officer in Mira Mesa.

On-duty officers arrived on the scene and arrested Officer James Walker on domestic violence-related charges, police said. He was booked into the San Diego County Jail.

Walker has been suspended and his peace officer powers were removed pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigations, the SDPD said.

–City News Service

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA newsLocal San Diego, CA
Fleeing Suspect Arrested on Trolley After Man Stabbed Multiple Times Downtown
San Diego, CA3 hours ago
Man Killed in Fairmount Park Suspected Hit-Run ID’d as Jeremy Glen, 45, of SD
San Diego, CA23 hours ago
Police Seek Public’s Help Solving 2002 Gang-Related Murder in National City
National City, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
East County student arrested after attack on staff member
El Cajon, CA1 day ago
CHP Seeks Public Help to Find Hit-and-Run Killer of 21-Year-Old
Fallbrook, CA1 day ago
Smuggler Who Used Addicts to Sneak Drugs Across Border Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison
San Diego, CA16 hours ago
Autopsy Finds Dead Inmate Was Homicide Victim Due to ‘Ineffective Delivery’ of Care
San Diego, CA1 day ago
SHERIFF SEEKS HELP TO IDENTIFY SUSPECTS IN RAMONA VANDALISM SPREE
Riverside, CA2 days ago
SD Sheriff’s Deputy Pleads Not Guilty to Bringing Cocaine to Vista Detention Facility
Vista, CA3 days ago
Man Sentenced 50 Years to Life for Fatal Easter Sunday 2020 Shooting Near Rolando
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Poway Man, 54, Charged with Running Spring Valley Steroid Distribution Center
Poway, CA2 days ago
18-Year-Old Driver Who Hit Parked CHP Cruiser on Interstate 8 Dies of Injuries
La Mesa, CA1 day ago
$5,000 reward offered in 2019 San Diego murder case
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Woman Pleads Not Guilty in San Carlos Crash That Killed Motorcyclist
El Cajon, CA3 days ago
2 drivers involved in suspected road rage incident, crash on SR-125
Spring Valley, CA1 day ago
Romanian Citizen, Alleged Ringleader of $5.2M COVID Relief Fraud Ring, Arrested in IB
San Diego, CA18 hours ago
SDPD Cites Staffing Shortages, Violent Crime as Reasons for Increased Overtime
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Tijuana Man Charged for Alleged Meth, Fentanyl Trafficking at Border
San Diego, CA3 days ago
EPD Holding DUI Checkpoint March 2
Escondido, CA2 days ago
Man hit, killed in Mission Valley crash identified
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Driver sought in Pacific Beach hit-and-run collision
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Court Rules That Black Tenant Can Take Part in State Complaint Targeting Landlord
Lemon Grove, CA17 hours ago
Driver Suspected of DUI After Fatal Collision on Eastbound SR-78 Near Vista
Vista, CA4 days ago
Chula Vista Banker Part of Scheme to Launder Mexican Drug Money Through Fake Accounts
Chula Vista, CA3 days ago
Wells Fargo Banker Sentenced to Prison for Role in Money Laundering Scheme
Chula Vista, CA3 days ago
Remains Found in Texas National Park ID’d as Those of 24-Year-Old San Diego Woman
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Young father critically injured in suspected DUI crash in Oceanside
Oceanside, CA7 days ago
Thieves smash front of Escondido store, use truck to drag ATM out
Escondido, CA4 days ago
Speeding Sailor Leads Coronado Police on Chase That Ends in Crash on SR-163
Coronado, CA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy