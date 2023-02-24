Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
Inside The Penguins

Penguins Place Kasperi Kapanen on Waivers

By Nick Horwat,

7 days ago

The Pittsburgh Penguins will free up a roster and cap space with waiving Kasperi Kapanen.

PITTSBURGH - Just over six months after general manager Ron Hextall signed Kasperi Kapanen to a two-year contract extension, the Pittsburgh Penguins are placing the speedy forward on waivers.

The Penguins held a practice and Kapanen was the only notable absence from the group.

Head coach Mike Sullivan confirmed following the skate that Kapanen is set to be placed on waivers.

"When a team doesnt live up to expectations, change is inevitable." Sullivan said. "Kappy is a really talented player. It's on all of us, because we didn't find a way to maximize his potential."

With Kapanen getting put on waivers, it opens him up to be claimed by any of the other 31 teams in the NHL.

If someone thinks they can get more out of him, and have the cap space, they are free to scoop him up.

In 43 games this season, Kapanen has scored seven goals and 13 assists for 20 points, but is a minus-eight and has been healthy scratched on multiple occasions.

During the practice, Danton Heinen skated in Kapanen’s place.

Heinen has also seen quite a few healthy scratches this season, but is likely back in the lineup against the St. Louis Blues.

In 42 games played this season, Heinen has scored five goals and recorded 10 assists for 15 points.

Placing Kapanen on waivers does not fully open the cap space needed to bring Jan Rutta back from long-term injured reserve.

If Kapanen clears waivers and is sent to the AHL, the Penguins will only be given $1.125 million in cap relief.

An extra $1.44 million would need to be cleared.

