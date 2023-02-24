Open in App
Iowa City, IA
HoosiersNow

How to Watch No. 2 Indiana Women's Basketball Face No. 6 Iowa as Part of ESPN College GameDay

By Haley Jordan,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04YdE1_0kyoXIcs00

Here's how to watch No. 2 Indiana women's basketball versus No. 6 Iowa in the teams' final regular season game to be featured on ESPN College GameDay live from Carver-Hawkeye Arena this Sunday.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, No. 2 Indiana women's basketball will face No. 6 Iowa in its final regular season game. The Big Ten foes will be featured on ESPN College GameDay live from Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

"I think it's really going to be a cool moment for us," Indiana head coach Teri Moren said. "I'm just glad that they're highlighting two Big Ten teams and we get to be a part of it, so we're just grateful for the opportunity."

The Hoosiers have already clinched the Big Ten regular season title as of this Tuesday, so technically this game doesn't count for anything. However, it will be great exposure on a national stage where the conference's best players in Hoosier forward Mackenzie Holmes and Iowa guard Caitlin Clark will battle it out to finish off the regular season on a high note.

Both players are in the top six nationally for average points per game as Clark scores 27 and Holmes adds 22.6 per contest.

Last season, Iowa beat Indiana three times including once in the Big Ten tournament championship. The Hoosiers remember that feeling, so you know they will want to take down the Hawkeyes twice in the same season. Last time out on Feb. 9, Indiana beat Iowa 87-78 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Clark said Indiana deserved the win, but she expects just as much if not a bigger crowd than 13,000 when the Hoosiers come to Iowa City.

"It's gonna be a great battle of two very talented Big Ten teams and hopefully, not just the national media, but everybody across the country will be able to see that and appreciate it for what we've been able to accomplish as a conference this season," Moren said.

Click HERE for more Indiana, Iowa match details and history.

ESPN College GameDay Coverage

  • When: Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023
    • 10 - 11 a.m. — Ellie Duncan will report for ESPN SportsCenter.
    • 11 a.m.-12 p.m. — Duncan will host the show with commentators Andraya Carter, Rebecca Lobo, Carolyn Peck and Holly Rowe.
    • 2 p.m. — Indiana vs. Iowa tipoff

How to Watch No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 6 Iowa

  • Who: No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers (26-1)(16-1) vs. No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes (22-6)(14-3)
  • When: Sunday Feb. 26, 2023, 2 p.m. ET
  • Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena — Iowa City, Iowa
  • Broadcast: ESPN
  • Radio: WHCC 105.1

