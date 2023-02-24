Track and field set to kickoff indoor postseason at SEC Championship

Editor’s Note: The following is an official press release courtesy of LSU’s athletics department.

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field program begins its 2023 indoor postseason action this weekend at the SEC Championships February 24-25 in the Randal Tyson Indoor Track in Fayetteville, Ark.

Live Results Meet Schedule Heat Sheets Competition Guide

LSU has 35 athletes (22 men, 13 women) making the trip to Fayetteville for the SEC Championships. The two-day meet begins on Friday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. CT and concludes on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Both days of the meet will be streamed on SEC Network+ (links directly below), while a three-and-a-half-hour re-air of the championship meet will be shown on the SEC Network Sunday evening at 7 p.m.

Friday 1:30 – 3 p.m. Friday 4 – 8:30 p.m. Saturday 2 – 3 p.m. Saturday 4 – 7:30 p.m.

The majority of Friday’s action will consist of preliminary events on the track. Points will be scored in 11 events on Friday with finals of the 5,000 meters (m&w), distance medley relay (m&w), weight throw (m&W), long jump (m&w), pole vault (m&w), and women’s pentathlon being contested. Saturday’s action will see 23 finals being contested. A linked schedule for the whole meet is viewable above.

The women enter the SEC meet ranked No. 8 in the nation in the latest U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association Ratings Index; the men are No. 28. In the SEC ratings index, the LSU women are projected to finish ninth, while the men are slated to be fifth.

LSU’s women are tied with the host Arkansas for the most SEC indoor team titles in conference history with 12. Dennis Shaver has led the women’s team to SEC indoor titles in 2008 and 2011. The LSU men own four SEC indoor titles in program history.

In order to score at the SEC meet, an athlete must finish in the top eight of her/his respective event. First Team All-Conference goes to event winners, while Second Team will go to those that finish in second or third place. Entering the weekend, 15 Tigers hold an individual-event spot in the SEC’s top eight.

Women’s SEC Top-Eight Marks

Favour Ofili – 60 meters – 7.15 seconds – No. 3

Favour Ofili – 200 meters – 22.36 seconds – No. 1

Michaela Rose – 800 meters – 2:00.18 – No. 1

Cindy Bourdier – 800 meters – 2:05.60 – No. 7

Leah Phillips – 60-meter hurdles – 8.02 seconds – No. 3

4×400 Meter Relay – 3:29.94 – No. 5

DMR – 10:56.41 – No. 4

Morgan Smalls – High jump – 6’ 0.5” (1.84m) – No. 4

Morgan Smalls – Long jump – 20’ 4.5” (6.21m) – No. 8

Men’s SEC Top-Eight Marks

Godson Oghenebrume – 60 meters – 6.58 seconds – No. 3

Brandon Hicklin – 60 meters – 6.66@ seconds – No. 7

Alex Selles – 800 meters – 1:47.33 – No. 6

Davis Bove – One mile – 4:01.11 – No. 7

Davis Bove – 3000 meter – 7:53.73 – No. 7

4×400-meter relay – 3:05.91 – No. 8

DMR – 9:22.83 – No. 4

Beau Domingue – Pole Vault – 17’ 1.5” (5.22m) – No. 5

Brandon Hicklin – Long Jump – 26’ 1.75” (7.97m) – No. 4

Apalos Edwards – Triple jump – 52’ 11” (16.13m) – No. 6

John Meyer – Shot put – 66’ 9.75” (20.36m) – No. 1

Luke Witte – Weight throw – 71’ 11” (21.92m) – No. 4

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.