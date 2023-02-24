Watch: Mass For Beloved LA Catholic Bishop David O’Connell, Shot And Killed Last Month
Several memorials are being held for Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell, who was shot to death in his home, including a funeral and other celebrations of his life. You can watch them here.
March 1: San Gabriel pastoral region memorial Mass
St. John Vianney Catholic Church Location: 1345 Turnbull Canyon Road, Hacienda Heights Time: 7 p.m. — If the above live video doesn't work for you, you can watch the livestream at Bishop David G. Connell | LA Catholics
Location: Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels Address: 555 West Temple Street, Los Angeles
Time: 11 a.m.
About O'Connell
O'Connell, an Irish immigrant, served the L.A. Archdiocese for four decades, and was known for his work on behalf of fellow immigrants. He'd been named an auxiliary bishop by Pope Francis in 2015, and in that role helped Archbishop José H. Gómes with the business of the massive diocese.
He was found shot to death at his church-owned home in Hacienda Heights on Saturday after failing to show up for a meeting.
