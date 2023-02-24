Watch: Mass For Beloved LA Catholic Bishop David O’Connell, Shot And Killed Last Month

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels will be the location for the funeral Mass celebrating the life of Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell, who was shot and killed Saturday at his church-owned home in Hacienda Heights. (Merkuri2/Getty Images / iStock)

Several memorials are being held for Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell, who was shot to death in his home, including a funeral and other celebrations of his life. You can watch them here.



March 1: San Gabriel pastoral region memorial Mass

St. John Vianney Catholic Church

Location: 1345 Turnbull Canyon Road, Hacienda Heights

Time: 7 p.m. — If the above live video doesn't work for you, you can watch the livestream at Bishop David G. Connell | LA Catholics

March 2: Public viewing and vigil Mass

If the above live video doesn't work for you, you can watch the livestream at Bishop David G. Connell | LA Catholics and on the OLA Cathedral YouTube Channel

Location: Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels

Address: 555 West Temple Street, Los Angeles

Public viewing

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Vigil Mass

Time: 7 p.m.



March 3: Funeral Mass

If the above live video doesn't work for you, you can watch the livestream at Bishop David G. Connell | LA Catholics and on the OLA Cathedral YouTube Channel

Location: Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels

Address: 555 West Temple Street, Los Angeles

Time: 11 a.m.



About O'Connell

O'Connell, an Irish immigrant, served the L.A. Archdiocese for four decades, and was known for his work on behalf of fellow immigrants. He'd been named an auxiliary bishop by Pope Francis in 2015, and in that role helped Archbishop José H. Gómes with the business of the massive diocese.

He was found shot to death at his church-owned home in Hacienda Heights on Saturday after failing to show up for a meeting.

Authorities this week charged Carlos Medina with O'Connell's murder. Medina is the husband of O'Connell's housekeeper. An investigation into the the motive remains ongoing.

Read more: Remembering An Advocate For Immigrants And The Poor, Friends Vow To Carry On Legacy Of Slain LA Bishop



Where O'Connell served in L.A.

Locally he served as a priest at:



St. Raymond in Downey

St. Maria Goretti in Long Beach

St. Hillary in Pico Rivera

St. Frances X. Cabrini in L.A.

Ascension Catholic Church in L.A.

St. Eugene in L.A.

St. Michael in L.A.

LAist Associate Editor Mike Roe also contributed to this story.

This story originally appeared on LAist.com .